Paatal Lok: Allahabad HC Refuses To Intervene In PIL Seeking Ban On Anushka Sharma's Show

PIL Was Filed By Advocate Sangeeta Gupta

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma heard the PIL and asked the petitioner to put forth her complaint within four weeks, then the concerned authorities should take up the matter and consider it as per rule.

On Release a BJP MLA Had Also Filed A Complaint Against The Show

According to reports, back in May, a BJP MLA from UP had also filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his photo without his permission in one of the scenes. His picture was seen alongside various other BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the complaint he also accused the makers causing communal stir, portraying different Hindu agencies in a negative light, and claimed it is ‘anti-national'.

Paatal Lok Is Currently Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Paatal Lok follows a washed out cop, who is assigned the best case of his life, when four criminals are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist. The story takes a turn, when he finds out that the truth is twisted and hidden, unlike the open and shut case he was given earlier. Directed by Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy, it stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles.

The Amazon original show was highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike on the launch, earlier this year.