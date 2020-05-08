Paatal Lok: Everything You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller Characters

Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat

Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary is a washed out cop, but he will never waver from his line of duty. Chaudhary, through Paatal Lok, teaches the audience a brilliant lesson in the game of survival. This character is also set out to be multi-faceted and blurs the lines between good and bad.

Sanjeev Mehra played by Neeraj Kabi

The versatile actor Neeraj Kabi is set to take you through the rise and fall of the fourth estate in Paatal Lok. He has limited screen time in the trailer, but there is more to his character than the glimpses seen in the promos.

Hathoda Tyagi by Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee will be seen playing the scariest antagonist. Hathoda or Vishal Tyagi, is a ruthless serial killer with a dark past, who was never caught.

Chaaku played by Jagjeet Sandhu

Chaaku is a cold-blooded killer, who is only passionate about his knife. Also known as Tope Singh, he is a remorseless killer played by Jagjeet Sandhu.

Kabir M by Aasif Khan

Asif Khan playing the role of Kabir M will make the audience question the truth about Paatal Lok. The trailer shows him hiding his true identity to achieve a larger scheme, or is he vying to survive in a cruel world just like Inspector Chaudhary?