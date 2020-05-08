Paatal Lok: Everything You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller Characters
Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer of the upcoming series Paatal Lok, and has now shared details and posters of each character. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu, Aasif Khan and others, the show will release on May 15, 2020.
Taking to their social media handles, Prime Video shared the character posters earlier today. The caption read, "Paatal Lok ka poora rahasya samajhne ke liye yahan ke sabhi praaniyon se milna zaruri hai. New series, May 15 #PaatalLokkeLog"
Here is everything you need to know about the leading characters in Paatal Lok:
Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat
Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary is a washed out cop, but he will never waver from his line of duty. Chaudhary, through Paatal Lok, teaches the audience a brilliant lesson in the game of survival. This character is also set out to be multi-faceted and blurs the lines between good and bad.
Sanjeev Mehra played by Neeraj Kabi
The versatile actor Neeraj Kabi is set to take you through the rise and fall of the fourth estate in Paatal Lok. He has limited screen time in the trailer, but there is more to his character than the glimpses seen in the promos.
Hathoda Tyagi by Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee will be seen playing the scariest antagonist. Hathoda or Vishal Tyagi, is a ruthless serial killer with a dark past, who was never caught.
Chaaku played by Jagjeet Sandhu
Chaaku is a cold-blooded killer, who is only passionate about his knife. Also known as Tope Singh, he is a remorseless killer played by Jagjeet Sandhu.
Kabir M by Aasif Khan
Asif Khan playing the role of Kabir M will make the audience question the truth about Paatal Lok. The trailer shows him hiding his true identity to achieve a larger scheme, or is he vying to survive in a cruel world just like Inspector Chaudhary?
Paatal Lok's trailer has received a positive response from fans and critics alike. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series is created by Sudip Sharma, (writer of NH10 and Udta Punjab) and is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. It will start streaming on May 15.
Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Amazon Series Promises Thrill And Drama Unlike Before
Anushka Sharma Unveils Teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, Releasing On May 15