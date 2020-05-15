Paatal Lok Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality Hours After Its Release
Paatal Lok is a neo-noir web series produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, and written by Sudip Sharma. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt in the lead roles. A high-profile case lands on Hathiram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep), a washed-out Delhi cop, which changes his life! The case turns into a dark mystery thriller that leads the inspector to the dark realms of underworld (Paatal Lok) and to the shocking discoveries in the past of the four suspects. The web series is getting good reviews from critics and is compared to the Netflix's Sacred Games, in fact, it is called Amazon's Sacred Games. Unfortunately, the web series has been leaked online for free download in high-definition quality, and that too in just a few hours after its release on the digital platform!
Meanwhile, the show has also impressed the audiences, who are all praise for Jaideep Ahlawat's performance. Take a look at a few tweets!
Satin
"Finished watching #PaatalLok - it's @PrimeVideoIN 's sacred Games. Good & Gripping story. Do watch it @AnushkaSharma it's a six out of the park."
Tejas Kulkarni
"Watched first 2 episodes. Very good.You can expect amazing twists n turns.@Jaiahlawat is perfect cop for his character. #PaatalLok."
Akash R Patil
"#PaatalLok:- Finished watching the whole season last night and it's extremely well written crime thriller. Well crafted dialogues, top notch cinematography,, Twists in the last episode lead us to wait for season 2. #JaideepAhlawat's performance is too gud."
Aman Ananad
"EXCELLENT SERIES #PaatalLok . A very thrilling investigative drama in which every character is well developed. @Jaiahlawat brilliant performance sir. THANK YOU @AnushkaSharma for backing such a project. "
Wreck em all !
"#PaatalLok shows how bad of parasite is India's Political world is which corrupts right from media to police. The show is just one of the greatest productions."
@bjsinghlive
"#PaatalLok @OfficialCSFilms #JaideepAhlawat @ReyamiHamad after #Asur this webseries so engaging and i am stunned wow what a stunning shocking experience A MUST WATCH 9.8 out of 10 do not miss this one."
Kamal & Tony
Kamal Chauhan: #PaatalLok is fire . Homerun .
Tony Stark: #PaatalLok interesting watch 👏🏼👏🏼 Done with Season 1 👍👍 But why only 9 Episodes 🙆🏻♂🙆🏻♂
(Social media posts are not edited)
