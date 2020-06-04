Paatal Lok Producer Anushka Sharma Says She Has Always Chased Unique Stories

Anushka Sharma has been receiving tremendous praise for her latest production, Paatal Lok, a crime thriller web series which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. From Alia Bhatt to the director of Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap, many have called it the best crime thriller to come out of India.

Explaining her decision making when it comes to choosing projects, Anushka said in a recent interview that she has always sought unique and different stories to produce.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anushka said, "I've always been drawn to stories and different kinds of things that happen around you in the world. I've always wanted to present that through a story. Karnesh (brother) and I always believed in the fact that content is everything. The most exciting part as a producer and as a creative person is to do films and series like Paatal Lok, which is different, clutter-breaking and progressive."

Her production house, Clean Slate Films has produced films belonging to different genres. She said, "So, like we did a film like NH10 which was fierce, we also did a film like Phillauri that is about a friendly ghost. I feel different, bold and out-of-the-box content has always been of our interest."

Anushka added, "We've always chased unique and different ideas, that has been something that we believed in when we took up a story to produce."

Talking about her involvement with the productions, she said, "Sometimes, I'm physically unavailable because of doing so many other things at the same time. I'm involved nevertheless from the beginning to the end."

Paatal Lok has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi and Ishwak Singh.

