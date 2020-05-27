Paatal Lok Takes India By Storm! Great Reviews And Audiences Response Hold Testimony To It!

The nine-part police-based crime thriller series, Paatal Lok has become one of the most essential series to watch! The gritty series unravels the dark side of the underworld following a high-profile case. The absolutely binge-worthy series premiered on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video on 15th May 2020 and has received a lot of admiration and appreciation from many.

The series has just become the show everyone has been talking about! It portrays the character realistically and highlights many real-life social issues with it's intricately built storyline. The series has gained immense popularity and has become much more than an investigative drama series. Even big brands have been making references to Paatal Lok to promote their products and services a Paatal Lok has become one of the most used and biggest pop culture references from the Indian web content space.

The show has been obtaining many favorable reviews from prominent personalities like Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Homi Adajania, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Bhuvan Bam, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nitesh Tiwari, Aahana Kumra, Sujoy Ghosh, Sayani Gupta, Hansal Mehta, Surbhi Jyoti and many more!

One surely can't miss the unmissable show that Paatal Lok is! If you haven't watched the show already we suggest that you grab a huge bucket of popcorn as you are going to need it to binge-watch the whole show in one go because it's just that absorbing! Be prepared to be glued to your screen for the duration of all the episodes!

