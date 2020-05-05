Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Amazon Series Promises Thrill And Drama Unlike Before

Paatal Lok

The trailer starts with an introduction to the three existing worlds, the heaven, with the rich people, the earth, with common aka middle-class people and the hell with insects (criminals).

Jaideep Ahlawat

We are then introduced to Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), a washed-out Delhi cop, who is put on a high-profile case. He does everything in his power to solve the case and reclaim his family's reputation. Chaudhary arrests four suspects in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. He will also give you a very strong David Harbour vibe from Netflix's Stranger Things series. David was also seen as a washed-out cop who discovers the unimaginable. The two shows are genres apart, but David and Jaideep's strong personality and the uncanny resemblance is chilling.

Abhishek Banerjee

The trailer then takes us to the four suspects and we get to see a woman among them. The villains in the show are played by Abhishek Banerjee, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu and Aasif Khan. They truly are ruthless, but the trailer clearly hints that there is more to their story. Abhishek Banerjee is all set to surprise you with his act in Paatal Lok. His strong impression in the trailer has me excited, to see what more his character has to offer.

The Road To Heaven, Goes Through Hell

As Chaudhary chases the four criminals, he is convinced that they have a connection with the journalist, Sanjeev Mehra, played by Neeraj Kabi. The case then transforms into a devious maze and takes him down a treacherous path that leads him straight to the netherworld, also known as hell or Paatal Lok. The trailer also read, "The road to heaven, goes through hell", hinting that the only way to the truth is through hell, or the only way people get rich in this world is by dealing in the netherworld.