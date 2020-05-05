Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Amazon Series Promises Thrill And Drama Unlike Before
Actor Anushka Sharma, who is producing the Amazon original series, Paatal Lok under Clean Slate Filmz, shared the show's first trailer on Twitter today. The upcoming crime drama series promises to dive into the mythological foundations of our world, while the crimes taking place in the real world uncover the true hell on earth.
Anushka, while sharing the post on Twitter, wrote, "#PaatalLok ke dwaar khul chuke hain, kya aap paatal lok mein pravesh karne ke liye tayyar ho?" The three-minute-long trailer will take you on the journey with Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, as he struggles to find the real devil (culprit) in an open and shut case of attempted assassination.
Paatal Lok
The trailer starts with an introduction to the three existing worlds, the heaven, with the rich people, the earth, with common aka middle-class people and the hell with insects (criminals).
Jaideep Ahlawat
We are then introduced to Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), a washed-out Delhi cop, who is put on a high-profile case. He does everything in his power to solve the case and reclaim his family's reputation. Chaudhary arrests four suspects in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. He will also give you a very strong David Harbour vibe from Netflix's Stranger Things series. David was also seen as a washed-out cop who discovers the unimaginable. The two shows are genres apart, but David and Jaideep's strong personality and the uncanny resemblance is chilling.
Abhishek Banerjee
The trailer then takes us to the four suspects and we get to see a woman among them. The villains in the show are played by Abhishek Banerjee, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu and Aasif Khan. They truly are ruthless, but the trailer clearly hints that there is more to their story. Abhishek Banerjee is all set to surprise you with his act in Paatal Lok. His strong impression in the trailer has me excited, to see what more his character has to offer.
The Road To Heaven, Goes Through Hell
As Chaudhary chases the four criminals, he is convinced that they have a connection with the journalist, Sanjeev Mehra, played by Neeraj Kabi. The case then transforms into a devious maze and takes him down a treacherous path that leads him straight to the netherworld, also known as hell or Paatal Lok. The trailer also read, "The road to heaven, goes through hell", hinting that the only way to the truth is through hell, or the only way people get rich in this world is by dealing in the netherworld.
Clean Slate Filmz reportedly completed 5 years in the industry and has produced a number of unconventional films like NH10, Pari and more. they are now moving into the digital space with new content. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma, who is the producing partner on the project, said, "It has been our consistent endeavour to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content. The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it!"
Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The nine-part series will begin streaming from May 15, 2020.
Amazon Prime Video May 2020: Seberg, Paatal Lok, Thappad And More
Dear Mrs Serial Killer Team: We Need More Sensitivity, Women Need To Speak Up Against Misconceptions