Palak Tiwari On Mom Shweta's Bold Scenes In HT&T: You’ve No Idea The Anxiety She Went Through

Palak On Shweta Performing Bold Scenes

Palak revealed to Pinkvilla that she found her mother's anxiety for shooting the bold scenes unnecessary. On the other hand, Shweta revealed that she took her daughter to HT&T sets.

‘You Have No Idea The Anxiety She Was Going Through’

Palak was quoted by the portal as saying, "Oh my God! This woman. I found it unnecessary. You have no idea the anxiety she was going through. She would be like 'Lahu, I feel like, this is such a big step for me. I don't know. Will people be able to accept me like this'. I don't blame her because people have seen her as the idealistic bahu, so this was a different step she was taking but I told her that this is normal."

Palak Says…

Shweta's daughter feels that these (bold scenes) are common in Hollywood, and it is only in television/Bollywood industry that we look at it with disdain. She also told her mom that it was just kissing.

Shweta Used To Take Palak To Sets

On the other hand, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress told the portal, "Whenever I had such intimate scenes to perform, I would take Palak with me on sets. She would tell me 'Okay, Mom, I will be in the van and come with you but I won't be on sets, it will be weird.'"