Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji Role In Sacred Games 2 Is Based On Controversial Godman Rajneesh Osho?

Sacred Games is one of the popular web series on Netflix. The first season received huge response from viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the show, whose premiere is just a few weeks away. The show that stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, featured a few complex and intriguing characters in the first season, one of them being Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Guruji is often referred by Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin) as his 'teesra baap'. He was not much seen in the first season, but Pankaj had hinted that he will be the main antagonist in the second season. Also, the recent trailer indicated that Pankaj's character will play a major role in the upcoming season. Recent reports suggest that his character may have been based on 80s popular religious leader, Rajneesh Osho.

A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "Pankaj Tripathi's styling is almost similar to Rajneesh Osho, whose so-called religious movement was at its peak in the '80s. In terms of the writing too, Guruji's character seems to be woven like the cult figure."

It has to be recalled that Netflix also has a documentary on the controversial Godman titled Wild Wild Country, which received appreciation.

Coming back to the show, Pankaj's role will become the mastermind behind the chain of events in the second season. The actor had said, "Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde."

