      Pankaj Tripathi Makes His Instagram Debut; Shares Mirzapur 2 Teaser

      Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of Guruji in Sacred Games, made his Instagram debut, a couple of days ago. The actor, who will be seen in the hit web series Mirzapur 2, shared the teaser of the show on its one year anniversary! The actor captioned the video, "हम बनाएँगे instagram को मिर्ज़ापुर #HappyBirthdayMirzapur #MirzapurS2 @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies."

      The teaser started off with Pankaj's voice in the background saying, "Jo aaya hai, woh jayega. Buss marzi hamari hogi. Mirzapur ke chahnewalo, saalgirah mubarak ho (Whoever has come on the earth, will also have to leave it, but everything will happen in accordance to my wish. Wishing people of Mirzapur, a happy one year anniversary)," as a few people were seen attending a funeral.

      At the end of the video, the makers announced that the second instalment of Mirzapur will be out in 2020. Although the teaser didn't reveal much, Pankaj's words say it all, that he will be ruling the show!

      Fans were overjoyed on seeing Tripathi on Instagram and the new teaser. Welcoming Pankaj, a few fans wrote, "Aryyyyyy swagat hai 😍🔥🙌," "Pankkaj tripathi on Instagram😍😍😍😍," "Welcome to Instagram sir ji 💖," and "Welcome Kaaleen Bhaiya 😀"

      A few others are eager to watch him on Mirzapur 2. They wrote, "Sir jaldi aa Jao itna wait mat karwao 😂," "Still waiting @pankajtripathi," and "Most most awaiting series..... You are so excited..... For mirzapur season 2..."

      Although Mizapur received average reviews, the show was big hit among the audiences. The show also starred Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in the important roles.

      (Social media comments are unedited)

      Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi Gets Teary-eyed; Reveals He Stole Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers From A 5-star Hotel

      Read more about: pankaj tripathi mirzapur
