Pari Hun Main Review: This Honest Tale Of Following One's Dreams Falls Flat Due To The Shabby Execution

Rating: 2.0 /5

Star Cast: Ashnoor Kaur, Delnaaz Irani, Jatin Lalwani, Arushi Handa, Ankit Raizada, Harshita Kushwaha, Vishal

Chaudhary

Director: Himanshu Kumar Singh

Available On: Wow Originals

Duration: 19 to 28 minutes

No of episodes: 6

Language: Hindi

Wow Original's Pari Hun Main strives to give a brutally honest glimpse at the trials and tribulations of struggling actors who wish to make it big in showbiz. One could have only wished that the honest attempt for the same would've reflected on the execution of the series that instead turns out to be a half-baked product. Right from the performances, camera work, screenplay and dialogues, all the aspects look forced and artificial resulting in it being difficult to connect and relate to an otherwise emotional subject.

Story

The plot revolves around Pari (Ashnoor Kaur) a simple and free-spirited girl with big dreams of being an actress. She heads off to the 'City Of Dreams' Mumbai with a twinkle in her eyes. However soon she realises that it takes more than talent and optimism to become successful in the ruthless world of the entertainment industry.

Direction

One of the biggest downsides of Pari Hun Main is the direction and the overall execution. Vivek Khatri's concept of a girl's tumultuous struggle in the entertainment industry has a depth but becomes difficult to resonate with the way it's curated. The screenplay lacks polishness and realism making every scene including the emotionally high ones extremely artificial. The plot does not delve deep into Pari's struggles and her getting well versed with the nuances of the brutality of showbiz. The climax also lacks logic and looks rushed. Not to forget, the director has not tapped into the potential of the performances. Some of the scenes and the characters minting their dialogue look right out of an amateur dramatics competition at school. The cinematography also looks raw in many areas along with the usage of some non-required background scores. Needless to say, the execution hits an extreme low in this one.

Performances

Probably the only saving grace of Pari Hun Main is the titular performance of Ashnoor Kaur. She tries her level best to breathe life into her character and carry the show on her shoulders. Arushi Handa as Sana also tries to give an honest performance. Delnaaz Irani and Jatin Lalwani are talents that are wasted in this one.

Verdict

If only an honest plot like Pari Hun Main had a solid presentation. However, the show will inevitably cater to the fans of Ashnoor Kaur. We give Pari Hun Main 2 out of 5 stars.