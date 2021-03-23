Parth Samthaan Wraps Up Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon Shoot; Thanks Ekta Kapoor For Believing In Him

Parth Samthaan is one of the most talented actors in the television industry. The actor, who became a household name with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, aced in the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. Recently, he wrapped up the shoot of the series and took to social media to thank Ekta Kapoor and team for believing in him.

In his lengthy post, the actor said that although it was an unexpected long journey, it was a beautiful and learning experience for him. The actor wrote, "And it's a Wrap😀❤️❤️❤️❤️#mainherobolrahahoon ..finally .. it had been an unexpected long journey but a beautiful and learning one ..."

He also thanked Ekta Kapoor for believing in him that he can break the image of the ideal son that he created in Kasautii and become a villian/hero, and wrote, "So grateful and thankful to @ektarkapoor Maam for believing in me that I could explore myself as an actor and break that ideal son image from Kasautii and become a Villian/Hero ❤️😛"

Parth also thanked MHBRH team and wrote, "Also not to forget @samkhan our producer to set up the show beautifully and of course our director @sidluther for executing it and bringing Nawab to life 🤗❤️ Thankyou ..loved the script from day one ..a big Thankyou to all the writers , technicians , Dop and to be honest I had some amazing coactors to work with .. a learning lesson for me indeed ❤️ Thankyou 🤗."

Ekta Kapoor too responded to Parth's post and wrote, "❤️👏."

Meanwhile, Parth is busy with Bollywood projects and music videos. In a recent interview, he had revealed that he is not in the frame of mind to return to television for now.

Are you excited to watch Parth in MHBRH? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Parties With Hina Khan, Rocky, Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee & Others On His Birthday (PICS)

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Says He Is Not In The Frame Of Mind To Return To TV As Of Now