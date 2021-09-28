Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Shares Glimpse Of First Scene With Shaheer; Reveals How She & Archana Have Grown

Pavitra Rishta was one of the most iconic shows on television. The show had Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the roles of Archana and Manav, where are considered as iconic characters. Their jodi was loved by fans so much that the makers came up with Pavitra Rishta 2, which is aired on OTT platform ZEE5.

While Ankita Lokhande reprised her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh stepped into the shoes of Sushant and carried his legacy forward as Manav. Though the audience missed Sushant in the new season, fans also welcomed Shaheer with open arms and applauded the chemistry between Ankita and Shaheer.

Recently, Ankita shared a BTS video and captioned it as, "#Bts #pavitrarishta2. This was our first scene together 🙄😁 I think we did quite ok 👌 what say shaheer ??? Thanks to Nandita ma'am ❤️❤️❤️. @shaheernsheikh @mehranandita Shot by @imtanmaykhutal."



Shaheer also shared a video and wrote, "What an amazing experience it was... thank you @mehranandita for bringing out the best in me and thank you @lokhandeankita for being an amazing performer and such a supportive co-star..." He also thanked the cast and crew of the show by tagging them in his post.

Ankita also shared a video of different avatars of her character Archana aka Archu and wrote how she and the character have grown in 12 years. She called it 'very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs'. She also thanked everyone for loving both her and her character Archu unconditionally.

She wrote, "Dear Archu, it's been 12 years that we have been together.it's been a very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs in both of our lifes but we stood stronger than ever...what I hv learnt from you is patience and always believe in giving love no matter what life shows. I remember the day when I met u for the first time .U were nervous but confident too.. and must say u look the same 😊."

Pavitra Rishta 2 Review: Archana & Manav's Love Story Takes You Back To Old Days; Shaheer Impresses As Manav

Pavitra Rishta 2 Twitter Review: Shaheer Sheikh Steals The Limelight; Fans Welcome Shaheer As Manav

She further wrote, "From that day till now many things have changed but my love for archu is still the same because I really do have a Pavitra rishta with her and with all of you who has loved Archana Deshmukh. Thanku everyone for loving archu and ankita unconditionally.. hope that me and archu never let anyone down❤️ Forever grateful 🙏🏻. Thanku Pavitra Rishta for never letting me down. you are a blessing ❤️"