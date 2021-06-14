Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Not Harshad Chopda But Shaheer Sheikh To Play Lead Opposite Ankita Lokhande?

Pavitra Rishta was one of the popular shows on Indian television. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, who played the roles of Manav and Archana, became household name. They were most loved characters and favourite jodi on television. Ekta Kapoor had revealed that they will soon be coming up with Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Ankita Lokhande has been retained as female lead of the show. Ever since the announcement, there have been many speculations regarding the cast, especially the male lead. It was said that Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura and Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda have been approached. However, as per Pinkvilla report, Shaheer Sheikh has been finalised for the show!

A source close to the development was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shaheer Sheikh has come on board Pavitra Rishta 2.0 to portray the iconic character of Manav. Ankita will be back to play Archana again after 7 long years. The other cast members will be locked soon." However, there is no confirmation about the same by the actor yet.

Kumkum Bhagya LEAP: NEW Promo Shows Abhi Drunk & Shattered; Amit Lohia To Enter The Show

The sequel was announced by Ekta in July last year. Ekta and Ankita had said that it would be a tribute to Sushant. It is being said that the show will be aired in OTT platform.

Kumkum Bhagya LEAP: Pragya To Undergo Major Transformation; To Turn Into Powerful Corporate Professional

Currently, Shaheer is busy with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2. The show will probably be aired in July.

Whom do you want to play the lead role opposite Ankita in the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.