Pavitra Rishta 2's Shaheer Sheikh Is Overwhelmed By The Responses; Reveals Sweetest Feedback He Got For Manav

Shaheer Sheikh has been getting positive response for his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2 that was recently released on Zee5. The actor is overwhelmed and humbled by the positive responses and said that it is a big achievement for him.

The actor was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I honestly kept the approach very basic, didn't try to do anything different or something out of the box. I tried to keep it as simple as possible, and that's how I thought Manav was. People have liked it which is a big relief. Most of the people who have given me their feedback have been on the positive side, which is a big achievement for me."



Shaheer played the role of Manav, which was played by Sushant Singh Rajput in the first season. Although he said that he was nervous when he had started playing the character, it was a big relief for him as Usha (Nadkarni) tai and Ankita (Lokhande) both approved the way he was looking. He added that they feel that earnestness, and the overall aura of the character was there, which was a big confidence booster for him as they spend so much time on the show- they were a part of the first season and nobody could have judged that better than them.

He added that whenever he is playing a character he tries to forget everything else; he forgets that he is Shaheer, which makes him easier for him and that's how whatever he does on-screen comes naturally. He added that it is the biggest challenge to start living as the character. He further added that the team was good and because everyone tried to make him comfortable as they knew he was nervous from day one, he was at ease and he was Manav. He further added that it didn't take him time to get into the character.

When asked what's the sweetest feedback that he received by far for playing Manav, he said, "We were shooting for something, and Nandita (Mehra, director) ma'am and Ankita were watching a playback of something we had just shot - it was my close. They both looked at each other with surprise, and their explanation to me was, 'You are looking Manav', and that was a big relief for me. My moment of truth."