Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh Shares His First Thought Before Accepting Sushant Singh Rajput’s Role

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is all set to play late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's iconic character Manav from Pavitra Rishta in Pavitra Rishta 2. Needless to say, Manav's character has a lot of emotions attached to SSR fans, as it was considered as one of the best works of the late actor's career. When Shaheer was offered the role, he was quite hesitant to do it as it is indeed a challenge for him.

Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh shared the first thought that came to his mind when he was offered Manav's role in Pavitra Rishta 2. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor said, "A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log'."

Shaheer Sheikh further revealed that he was quite nervous to play Arjuna's character in Mahabharat, but later convinced himself for the same. While speaking about choosing Manav's character, the actor said, "I told myself I can't give up without trying and when this character of Manav came to me, I felt I am in the same situation again. With that show, I had learned that 'Koshish karne waale ki kabhi haar nahi hoti'. So, that's when I decided to say a yes and go ahead with this opportunity."

Talking about Pavitra Rishta 2, the show will also feature Ankita Lokhande reprising her famous role Archana. Usha Nadkarni, Randeep Rai and Asheema Jain will be seen in pivotal roles. Currently, Shaheer is seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.