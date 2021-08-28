Pavitra Rishta 2 Teaser Out! Shaheer Sheikh & Ankita Lokhande To Set An Example Of Pure Love And Bond

The much-awaited ZEE5 web series, Pavitra Rishta 2's first look teaser is finally out. Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram and shared the first teaser of Pavitra Rishta's digital version. She captioned the post as, "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate."

The teaser gives glimpses into Manav and Archana's pure love and bond. For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande are playing the role of Manav and Archana in the show respectively. Pavitra Rishta 2 teaser shows the journey of Manav and Archana's love story from their first meeting to marriage. Shaheer and Arnkita look stunning together, and the chemistry between the duo is looking beautiful in each frame.

Although fans are missing Sushant Singh Rajput, who had played the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta. After seeing this promo, looks like, Shaheer Sheikh will give full justice to the iconic character. Created by Ekta Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta 2 also stars Usha Nadkarni, Abhidnya Bhave and many others in key roles. The makers have not yet revealed the premiere date of the show, but some reports suggest that Pavitra Rishta 2 could be launched in the Ganesh festival 2021.

Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor had shared a special video on social media. The video has some special moments of Ganesh festival episodes that had been shown in Pavitra Rishta. Well, the video indeed gave goosebumps to many, and fans went into nostalgia mode.

Coming back to Pavitra Rishta season 1, the show also starred Usha Nadkarni, Savita Prabhune, Prarthana Behere, Parag Tyagi, Hiten Tejwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Priya Marathe and others in key roles.