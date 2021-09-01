Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer Out! Shaheer Sheikh And Ankita Lokhande’s Web Series To Release On THIS Date

Some love stories are eternal and one such love story is of Archana and Manav, the reel couple of ZEE TV and Balaji's hugely popular show, 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show made history and along with that, the reel couple too left a deep impact on the fans so much so that even after a decade, Archana and Manav are still one of television's favourite jodis. Taking the legacy forward, ZEE5, India's largest homegrown OTT platform, has released the much-awaited trailer of the new avatar of the show - 'Pavitra Rishta.. It's never too late' where Ankita Lokhande is reprising the role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh is stepping into the shoes of Manav's character.

ZEE5 released the teaser last week which was very well received by the fans and there was a lot of excitement for the new digital version of the series. "Goosebumps & teary eyes @lokhandeankita", one wrote. "Yayyyy!!! Ab Aur Intezaar Nahi Hota Humse (We can't wait any longer) @lokhandeankita", another said. "Archuuu and Manav once again", a third commented. And now with the trailer release, we are sure fans will be eager to see how the series unfolds.

As seen in the trailer, the series is a romantic family drama centred around Manav and Archana, the quintessential daughter-in-law and son of every Indian family, and their two typical middle-class families. Unlike other romantic dramas, 'Pavitra Rishta...it's never too late' will see the beginning of a love story from where it was forced to end as Manav and Archana are conned into the sacred union of marriage by their families.

Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India, shares, "Pavitra Rishta is an iconic IP of ZEE and its success over the years has been proof of Ekta's unique ability to build everlasting characters which get etched in people's hearts. We are very proud to reprise Pavitra Rishta on ZEE5 in its digital avatar and explore the potential of tapping into its large and still dedicated fanbase, along with those who have a penchant for real-life romance and shows meant for family viewing. 'Pavitra Rishta.. It's never too late' is the eternal love story of Manav and Archana told in a refreshing and compelling narrative."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, shares, "We are elated to bring back fan favourite show 'Pavitra Rishta' on India's homegrown OTT platform. It is as exciting for us to present as it is for the fans to see, television's quintessential daughter in law and son jodi, Archana and Manav, back on their screens. And, with the series releasing on ZEE5, we are hoping to add a new fanbase to Pavitra Rishta's already large fanbase and continue the legacy. This is one such eternal love story which had to be retold for the old and the new audience."

Ekta Ravi Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited, shares, "Some shows and characters leave a big impression on you for years to come. 'Pavitra Rishta' was one such show which impacted so many lives and received so much love and good wishes from fans across the world. There could not have been better timing to bring back the show and honour the legacy of it. I am sure that the fans will give it as much as love and acceptance as they did to the first season."

Ankita Lokhande shares, "Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely. Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana's character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and for having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience's reaction to Archuu all over again."

Shaheer Sheikh shares, "It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me - from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit. It's been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that 'Manav' is the most earnest and pure character I've ever played and in today's day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences."

Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production has helmed the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5. Directed by Nandita Mehra, written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, 'Pavitra Rishta...it's never too late' will premiere on ZEE5 on 15th September.