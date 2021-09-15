Pavitra Rishta 2 Twitter Review: Shaheer Sheikh Steals The Limelight; Fans Welcome Shaheer As Manav
Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh-starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 was released today (September 15). When the makers announced the cast, initially fans were not happy with Shaheer replacing Sushant as Manav. While we can't stop comparing, it won't be wrong if we say that Shaheer has managed to impress the audiences with his amazing acting. The actor has the same innocence that the character (and also Sushant) must have. Ankita is excellent and has impressed fans yet again.
Fans loved Shaheer's acting and praised his performance. They feel that apart from Sushant, it is only Shaheer, who could have played this role so beautifully. They feel it is a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by him. The simplicity of the story has touched hearts and Shaheer's jodi with Ankita is also loved by fans. On the whole, they welcomed Shaheer as Manav. Take a look at a few tweets!
This Moment 😭, I m crying @Shaheer_S You did such a amazing job as Manav, just falling for you Again and againe🥺💕#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2.
Finished watching 8 episodes in one go.. @Shaheer_S you were phenomenal as Manav Deshmukh.✨ @anky1912 you were amazing as Archana 💗Can't wait for season 2 🤧#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #AnkitaLokhande #PavitraRishta2.
I Must Say , It's A Masterpiece. Brilliant Performances @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #randeepRai #ushNadkarni .. I Just Cannot Wait To See More, Please tell Us Season 2 will Come Soon .. 😭❤️ #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate #AnkitaLokhande #ShaheerSheikh.
Simple story full of emotions,they will make you smile,laugh,,sad,believe in love & will make you cry simply becoz all have performed beyond everyone's expectations👏Take a bow @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #NanditaMehra & the whole team #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate.
Randeep is looking damn cute and i cant take a single ss.. : also love the Shaheer-Randeep chemistry.. perfect match. As far the role Randeep played .. he had a very limited screen presence but being younger brother Sachin is so convincing. #RandeepRai @irandeeprai.
I want to tell you that I cried with Manav @Shaheer_S!! .. All 8 episodes were so Beautiful.You have shined bright n won everyone's heart..(yet again) Your hardwork,patience n dedication has paid off definitely...Loads of love #PavitraRishta2#ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh.
Casting is done so perfectly,they both actually look like a real brothers, just can't wait to see them together in one frame #RandeepRai #ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta2. RandeepRai In Pavitra Rishta. WELCOME SHAHEER AS MANAV.
