Pavitra Rishta S2 Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Shaheer-Ankita's Performances; Call It Binge-Worthy

Rupali

Just finished binge watching #PavitraRishtaS2. What I loved the most was that it is a simple, pure and clean love story ❤️ Hope more makers can make such web series which can be watched with entire family. Both Shaheer_S and anky1912 excelled as Manav and Archana ❤️ Loved it!!

SnsTanuja

What a Beautiful series.... Omg I just loved it 😍😍. And ending was just beautiful.... Haayeee😭😭♥️♥️. SHAHEER AS MANAV IS BACK.

hereforankita

Completed watching #PavitraRishtaS2 ... This season is so so so beautiful.. totally loved it... Watch it asap on zee5 guys.

Lioness

To the writers, director, editor, entire cast, crew & team of #PavitraRishtaS2 Take a bow! It will be binged watched repeatedly! #ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh #Archana.

NabilaKhawaja

It's hard to move on from the wound, which hurts the most. I felt Archana every minute. Sometimes some relation hurts the most & can't give up & Manav unconsciously knew Archana was his so he went on doing his duty because he knew only she will understand him.

Md. Shaheer

Just finished watching #PavitraRishtaS2 #ItsNeverTooLate It's a treat to watch Shaheer_S As Manav, Impressed again anky1912 is absolutely brilliant. Emotions, Performances, Storytelling, Writing, Climax 10-10 Manav-Archana forever ♥.

Shaheerified

The best part about this show has always been it's simplicity! Starting from their attire to dialogues to the way Manav Archana look at each other, everything is subtle and innocent which is actually its USP🤍.

Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Review: Archana & Manav's 'Old-School' Love Story Will Keep You Hooked Throughout

Pavitra Rishta 2 S2 Trailer Looks Promising: Ankita & Shaheer Are Back To Win Hearts; Vivek Dahiya Joins

imShilpy_S

Loved all episodes...just beyond beautiful. Ikr...the more I say it's less. Shaheer_S ,wt a splendid performance. You've outdone yourself. Manav, d simple selfless guy has won our ❤️ once again. Wanna say to d makers n entire cast..take a bow🙌.