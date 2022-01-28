Pavitra Rishta S2 Twitter Review: Netizens Impressed With Shaheer-Ankita's Performances; Call It Binge-Worthy
Pavitra Rishta Season 2 that stars Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh and Vivek Dahiya in the lead roles, released today (January 28) on Zee5. Season 2 starts off from where the first season ended. Archana and Manav, who have moved on in their lives after separation because of their families are seen bumping into each other due to their fate. Even after living separately, their love for each other hasn't changed. Will they ever reunite, is what the story is all about.
Meanwhile, netizens loved the new version of Ankita in the show and praised the performances of the actors. They called it a binge-worthy show. Take a look at a few tweets!
Rupali
Just finished binge watching #PavitraRishtaS2. What I loved the most was that it is a simple, pure and clean love story ❤️ Hope more makers can make such web series which can be watched with entire family. Both Shaheer_S and anky1912 excelled as Manav and Archana ❤️ Loved it!!
SnsTanuja
What a Beautiful series.... Omg I just loved it 😍😍. And ending was just beautiful.... Haayeee😭😭♥️♥️. SHAHEER AS MANAV IS BACK.
hereforankita
Completed watching #PavitraRishtaS2 ... This season is so so so beautiful.. totally loved it... Watch it asap on zee5 guys.
Lioness
To the writers, director, editor, entire cast, crew & team of #PavitraRishtaS2 Take a bow! It will be binged watched repeatedly! #ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh #Archana.
NabilaKhawaja
It's hard to move on from the wound, which hurts the most. I felt Archana every minute. Sometimes some relation hurts the most & can't give up & Manav unconsciously knew Archana was his so he went on doing his duty because he knew only she will understand him.
Md. Shaheer
Just finished watching #PavitraRishtaS2 #ItsNeverTooLate It's a treat to watch Shaheer_S As Manav, Impressed again anky1912 is absolutely brilliant. Emotions, Performances, Storytelling, Writing, Climax 10-10 Manav-Archana forever ♥.
Shaheerified
The best part about this show has always been it's simplicity! Starting from their attire to dialogues to the way Manav Archana look at each other, everything is subtle and innocent which is actually its USP🤍.
Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Review: Archana & Manav's 'Old-School' Love Story Will Keep You Hooked Throughout
Pavitra Rishta 2 S2 Trailer Looks Promising: Ankita & Shaheer Are Back To Win Hearts; Vivek Dahiya Joins
imShilpy_S
Loved all episodes...just beyond beautiful. Ikr...the more I say it's less. Shaheer_S ,wt a splendid performance. You've outdone yourself. Manav, d simple selfless guy has won our ❤️ once again. Wanna say to d makers n entire cast..take a bow🙌.
(Social media posts are not edited)