Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Review: Archana & Manav’s ‘Old-School’ Love Story Will Keep You Hooked Throughout

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh, Usha Nadkarni, Vivek Dahiya and Asheema Vardaan Director: Nandita Mehra

Available On: Zee5

Plot: Pavitra Rishta 2 revolves around Manav and Archana, and how their marriage falls apart only for them to realise that their Pavitra Rishta was never bound by just vows and responsibilities. Their love was so true, pure and strong that even destiny had to re-write its plan for them.

Review: The season 2 is divided into three chapters, and with each chapter, you will get to watch how Manav and Archana have come closer than before! Manav and Archana have always loved each other, but it was others because of whom they had to part ways. Even after years of separation, their love for each other hasn't or doesn't change - Manav is as humble and caring towards Archana and her family as he was before, and Archana's love and respect towards Manav and his family never change.

The show starts from where it was ended in Season 1 (with Manav and Archana staying apart). After six months leap, Manav and Archana have moved on in their lives. They join college to complete their studies. Fortunately or unfortunately, the destiny brings them closer as they join the same college. They misunderstand that they have moved on in terms of relationship as well, but later they get to know that Archana is still single after breaking up with Satish and Manav is with his brother Sachin's girlfriend Akanksha. They clarify about their misunderstandings and realise that they still love each other immensely.

Just when situation was starting to get better and Manav decides to re-unite with Archana, things take ugly turn again and they depart yet again.

The show yet again takes a leap and Archana is seen well-settled professionally and Rajveer (Vivek Dahiya), her boss enters her life, who motivates her and they have been each other's support. Well, fate again brings Archana and Manav together, as Manav gets the job in the same company where Archana is working! Archana gets to know that Manav can't leave Akanksha and Manav (although he loves Archana) asks her to move on with Rajveer. But, Archana being Archana, decides to move on but with Manav's love in her heart.

Will they clarify their misunderstanding, come out of their burden of responsiblities and ever confess their love for each other openly? Will they ever reunite? Well, you will have to watch the show to know about it.

Performances

Ankita as Archana and Shaheer as Manav are fab as usual. It's nice to watch Vivek Dahiya's jolly avatar; Fans will defintely love him. Others too- Usha Nadkarni, Asheema Vardaan and Pooja Bhamrrah have done their part brilliantly.

Verdict

The first season was almost similar to the one we watched on television, but this season has fresh, different and quite unpredictable storyline. It is dealt maturely and story doesn't look rehashed. Although repeated parting and reuniting drama might annoy a few, but thank God, this time, there was no interference of their families i.e., Archana's sister-in-law or Manav's mother's didn't play spoilsport in destroying their love story like the previous season. It was only Manav and Archana's decision to stay apart reasons best known to them.

Apart from Manav and Archana's story, we will also get to watch Archana's sister Varsha's story as well, and this time, this part is also dealt maturely.

The show will keep you hooked throughout to know if Manav and Archana will ever reunite. This show is for those who believe still believe in 'Old-School Love' and 'Pure/Sacred Love', (No doubt that's why it is called Pavitra Rishta). Watching the duo's love, one might even wonder 'Koi kise se itna pyaar kaise kar sakta hai'. Yes, the show has predictable ending, but Manav and Archu fans cannot miss this one for sure!