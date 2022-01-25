Pavitra Rishta Season 2: When & Where To Watch Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh’s Show

Pavitra Rishta that starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, was one of the most- loved shows on television. The success of the show and the love that fans gave to the actors made the makers to return with the web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0- which stars Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. A few months ago, Season 1 was released, and now, the second season is all set to release!

Release Date Of Pavitra Rishta Season 2: January 28

Where Can you Watch Pavitra Rishta S2: Zee5

Lead actors of the show: Ankita Lokhande as Archana, Shaheer Sheikh as Manav, Vivek Dahiya as Rajveer, Pooja Bhamrrah as Varsha, Ashima Vardhan as Akanksha, Randeep Rai as Sachin, Usha Nadkarni as Savita Deshmukh.

Director: Nandita Mehra

Created By: Ekta Kapoor

Pavitra Rishta 2 Story: The show revolves around Manav and Archana, and their marriage. As shown in the trailer, the show's story starts from where it ended- Archana and Manav are showing living seperately and the duo went their way only to cross paths time and again. Although they live separately, their love for each other never changed. Will their love stand the test of time and will they reunite- is what the show all about!

Pavitra Rishta 2 S2 Trailer Looks Promising: Ankita & Shaheer Are Back To Win Hearts; Vivek Dahiya Joins

Imlie: Sumbul Shares Cute Pictures & Bids Goodbye To Gashmeer; Fans Say They Will Miss The Beautiful Jodi

The promo received immense response from fans, who are eagerly waiting for the show to release. Are you excited to watch the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.