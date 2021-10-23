Pawan Malhotra And Supriya Pathak Are The Gems Of Indian Cinema, Says Tabbar Creator Harman Wadala

Writer and creator Harman Wadala's Sony LIV's family thriller Tabbar which was released on 15th October is currently garnering accolades from all over. It stars Pawan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Ranvir Shorey. He talks about the process of writing Tabbar and working with veteran actors Pawan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak.

On sharing about the whole idea of writing Tabbar he says, "I was already working on Tabbar in 2018 but the feeling of creating it got much stronger when I was at my hometown with my parents in the lockdown. Due to the rise in OTT platforms, my whole family sat down during dinner to watch web series and movies. We finished watching The Family man and my parents loved it. They wanted to explore more web content and that's where the problem began. I realized that there was a shortage of family content on OTT platforms. I loved Sacred Games and Mirzapur but couldn't recommend that to my parents because of the vulgarity and nude scenes. I wanted to create something relatable, fresh, and yet which could appeal to each and every family. A show which I could watch with my parents without the hassle of changing channels repeatedly to avoid awkwardness with them."

Talking about the working experience with Pawan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak he continues, "Honestly, they were not my first choice. How could they be? Never ever in my dreams, I had seen these legends working on the script written by me. I was already star-struck by their names when Ajay Rai sir (producer) bounced them to me. I can proudly say that in my career of 5 years, I had never seen this much intense acting on the set before this show. Watching your imaginary characters coming real on the set, that too through these veterans was an extraordinary experience. Pawan sir and Supriya Pathak are the gems of Indian Cinema. I can guarantee that Viewers will feel the same after watching Tabbar."

On sharing about the characters of Tabbar he states, "All I can say about Tabbar is, that I have lived each and every moment of the show. I have poured all the love and warmth which I have received from my parents and siblings into this story. That's why I can proudly say that none of the major characters in the story will look fake or artificial to you. They are all carved with love and affection, not just want and needs."

On talking about how the ott boom has been a great opportunity for writers he reveals, "Yes, there is no second thought to that. OTT platforms like SonyLiv and Voot have opened new gateways for new creators like me, who have no Godfather in the industry. People watch the shows just for pure and fresh content. No matter whom you cast in the show, the content is the hero. Numbers and reviews are proving it again and again. OTT platforms have changed the way people look at cinema and I am thankful for that."

Before signing off, he also shares about the challenges of switching genres as a writer, "That's the most exciting part for me. Before Tabbar I was writing comedy/drama shows for the last 5 years. I am a very fearful person and can't watch horror films. Neither could anyone from my family. But we all love thrillers. That's when I realized that as humans, we all love thrilling experiences, some love it through the supernatural genre, and some (like me) from the crime genre. I have chosen the genre which is psychological horror for every human. Because we all love our family and will go to any extent to save them. That emotion is universal and that's what I have learned in the last 5 years. To keep my content as relatable as possible."