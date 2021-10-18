Peacemaker: John Cena's Series To Debut In Jan 2022 On HBO Max

Hollywood star John Cena's "Peacemaker" series will be released on streaming service HBO Max on January 18, 2022. The announcement was made during the DC FanDome event on Saturday where a teaser trailer for the series was also unveiled.

In the eight-part show, Cena reprises his role as Christopher "Peacemaker" Marks from James Gunn-directed "The Suicide Squad". Dubbed as an "action-adventure-comedy", the show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Gunn has written the show and also directed multiple episodes, including the first. Cena said he felt "surprised" when he was first approached by producer Peter Safran to reprise his role for the spin-off series.

"I was surprised but I was more than ready. I was more than excited. I'm glad we got the opportunity," he added.

"Peacemaker" will also feature Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The show is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.