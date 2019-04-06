Pooja On Her Lip-lock Scene With Parth: I Was In Dilemma, But I Knew I Would Do Justice To The Scene

Pooja On Lip-lock Scene With Parth

Regarding the scene, Pooja told Spotboye, "It really feels great to receive so much love and appreciation from my fans. I am sure they will be shocked since nobody saw it coming and this is the first time they will see me kissing on screen."

‘We Share A Good Rapport’

"Parth and I play siblings on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and we also share a good rapport as both colleagues... But at the end of the day we both are actors who always get into the skin of their respective characters to give their best shot. I have been getting reviews that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai has shown my versatility and I always will give my 100 per cent as an actress. It really feels good."

‘I Take It In A Positive Stride’

She further added, "Comparisons will always be the talk as people have now seen Parth and I portraying different characters, but I take it in a positive stride because it makes me believe that the fans have actually started taking us seriously."

‘Fans Should Know That We’re Not Real Life Siblings & Neither Dating Each Other.’

"This can be one of the biggest achievements for an actor, but our fans should also know that we are not real life siblings and neither dating each other. We are just professional actors who are doing our job seriously."

Was She Hesitant To Shoot The Kissing Scene?

When asked whether she was hesitant to shoot the kissing scene, she told the entertainment portal, "Of course I was a little hesitant and you can say, in fact in a dilemma, but somehow I knew I would do justice to this scene."