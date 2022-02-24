Poonam Pandey Reveals Why She's Doing Lock Upp; Says Her Claim Of Stripping Naked In 2011 Was For Publicity

Poonam Pandey, who is known as controversy's favourite child, will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, the model-actress spoke about her controversies and revealed why she chose to do Ekta Kapoor's reality show.

On what made her take up the show, she said, "Till now, people know me as a celeb, who makes headlines and posts videos and pictures on social media. People know me as an actress, who is known for controversies and who indulges in bold acts. It is high time people get to know the real Poonam Pandey, who is also a human being and has a different side. I was tempted to do this show because I am excited to answer questions and face queries on my life. I am not controversy's kid and my new avatar will be visible to all in the show."

In 2011, she claimed that she would strip naked if India won the world cup. In 2020, she was arrested for a naked photoshoot on the beach in Goa. When asked about the same, she agreed that she did it for publicity as she was a small model and was looking for a bigger platform. And regarding the Goa photoshoot, she clarified that she wasn't aware of the laws and added that she apologised for it.

She said, "I did it for publicity. In 2011, I was not an actress; I was just an outsider, a small model, who was looking for a bigger platform because I was not getting one. It is difficult for outsiders to grab headlines unless they make such bold statements. I was only 18, a kid, so I said that to grab attention. The Goa episode was unfortunate and I was not aware of the laws and rules. I also apologized for it."

In 2020, Poonam got married to producer-director Sam Bombay, but within just a few weeks, she filed a complaint against him for molestation and assault. Regarding the same, she said that no woman wants to go through such incidents. She married him, but the incident that happened was unfortunate. She said it isn't silly or funny as it sounds. She clarified that she is single right now and is not looking out for a companion.

Lock Upp: Nisha Doesn't Care About Naysayers; Reveals How She'd React If Her Ex-Husband Was Jailed In Show

Lock Upp: Meet Munawar Faruqui- The Second Contestant Of Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show; Watch Promo

Regarding the lawsuit she filed against Raj Kundrra for illegal use of content after her contract expired, she chose to not comment on it by saying that the case is still pending in court and it would be disrespectful to comment on it.