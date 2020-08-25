Popular Influencer Trio Teentigada Joins Josh App - Follow Them Now!

Do you miss binge watching viral and funny videos? Or showing off your funny side, lip-syncing to iconic songs and feeling like a rockstar? Well, here is the best platform to watch or create the same! The newly launched Josh app is the best 'Made In India' short videos app to enjoy the most viral and trending short videos. It is also the best alternative to other short format video applications on mobile. On Josh, you can enjoy videos in your native language - anytime, anywhere - and the best part is, you can find your favourite social media influencers here! The popular trio 'Teentigada' comprising of Vishal Pandey, Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud, loved by millions across the globe, have joined the Josh app.

What's more, to mark their arrival on the Josh app, Teentigada will be announcing a challenge called 'Josh Mein Aaja' for Josh users soon. All you need to do to participate in the challenge is to download the Josh app and create a video on the Josh anthem to bag exciting prizes. Interestingly, the winners will also get a chance to feature in the Josh anthem music video. So, get ready for a fun ride with Teentigada and Josh!

Bhavin, Sameeksha and Vishal's genre is entertainment, comedy and dance. Their videos are humorous and engaging. They are loved by everyone not just because of their videos, but also because of the amazing bond they share among themselves. The talented trio will be sharing more exciting and fun stuff on the Josh app. So, what are you waiting for? If you are a Teentigada fan, download the Josh app now and follow them! Also find more such influencers on Josh soon.

Josh has a range of content for all - Trending videos, Entertainment videos, Funny videos, Song videos, WhatsApp Status videos, Glamorous Dance videos and Pet videos. You can follow the best influencers and talents and also showcase your own talent on the fresh, new and exciting platform. Choose the best fit for you and start the fun!