Post MeToo: Maanvi Gagroo Reveals She Was Asked To ‘Compromise' In Exchange For Bigger Budget

Four More Shots Please actor Maanvi Gagroo opened up about her recent experience with a web series producer, who asked her to compromise for a bigger budget. Maanvi was baffled to see such acts still taking place despite the MeToo movement.

A report in Koimoi.com said Maanvi received a call from an unknown producer for a new project. Maanvi said, "A year ago, I got a call from a random unknown number. They were like 'we're doing a web series and we wanted to cast you.' They told me the budget and I said, 'nai nai yaar, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script, only if I'm interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss about money, dates and all.'"

She then revealed the makers were ready to triple the budget immediately but for a compromise. "So he's like 'we're asking people if they are okay with the budget.' When I said 'nahi, it's less', he tripled the budget just in his next sentence. He said, 'I can give you this much also, but aapko 'compro' (compromise) karna padega,'" she said.

Maanvi continued, "These words 'compro', 'compromise' I was hearing after 7, 8 years. Suddenly I don't know what triggered me, I started abusing him. Told him 'aap phone rakho, how dare you? Mai police ko complaint kar rahi hu'. I was really mad because in this pro imposed #MeToo era, I was baffled at how things like this still happen."

Maanvi plays Siddhi, in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please. The show released last year and the second season will hit the streaming platform in next week. The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for her character in the show. Talking about the season two, she added, "The bond between the girls will become stronger. You will also see new themes and new issues. So there is a fresh set of all of this."

