Postman Tamil Web Series Leaked Online In Tamilrockers For Free Download

The eagerly-awaited NGK hit screens on May 31, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office while receiving mixed to negative reviews. Sadly, the film never clicked the mass audience and proved to be its downfall. To make matters worse, NGK got leaked online within hours of its and this further affected the box office performance. Now, the Zee 5 Tamil Postman has fallen prey to piracy. The web series has been leaked in Tamilrockers and its episodes are available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly in HD and this makes the whole thing even more shocking.

Postman, featuring Keerthi Pandian, is Zee 5's attempt at offering fresh content in Tamil to fans. As the web series has been leaked , the recorded viewrship might be less than expected. Postman revolves around a father and daughter who decide to deliver old letters. It has a Superstar Rajinikanth connect, which is a big highlight.

Meanwhile, Postman has created a decent buzz on Social media and here are the top tweets.

Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac At the #Postman web series screening.. @ZEE5Tamil.. 2 episodes screened..Postman Munishkanth (as Raja) and @ikeerthipandian (as Rajini Raja) have done well as the father - daughter duo who are out to deliver old letters. Rajasekar @sekartweets Saw two episodes of #Postman - Quite an interesting plot. A postman who was in coma for 23 years decide to deliver the pending eight letters with the help of his daughter. To be aired @ZEE5Premium #PostmanonZee5 . Munishkanth plays the postman & @ikeerthipandian is his daughter VISHNU VISHAL @TheVishnuVishal This new #ZEE5original series is a roller coaster ride of fun, happiness and a lot of other emotions! Super eager to watch the super talented Munishkanth on screen as the #Postman and #ThalaivarFan! @ikeerthipandian @sameerbr @prashusekar #PostmanOnZEE5 Darshan @Darshan_Offl Big congratulations to you @ikeerthipandian for ur web-series #Postman 🥳 Sure you will rock it And Best wishes to the entire team ️

