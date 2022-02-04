    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prime Video Drops An Intriguing Teaser Of Upcoming Psychological Thriller, Bestseller

      By
      |

      Prime Video today unveiled an interesting and intriguing teaser of the upcoming Amazon Original Series, Bestseller. As a precursor to the suspense thriller, the teaser gives us a glimpse into what goes into writing a 'Bestseller', hinting at a narrative that is sure to keep audiences hooked till the end. Stay tuned as the mystery unfolds on 18 February.

      bestseller

      Prime Video Announces Psychological Thriller 'Bestseller' Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti HaasanPrime Video Announces Psychological Thriller 'Bestseller' Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan

      Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles, Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings.

      Rocket Boys Web Series Review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh Are Charming As Beloved Physicists Who Changed IndiaRocket Boys Web Series Review: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh Are Charming As Beloved Physicists Who Changed India

      Produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories from 18 February.

      Comments
      Read more about: bestseller amazon prime video
      Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 15:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 4, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X