Priya Banerjee Plays Seductress On Erotic Show Bekaaboo; Says She Was Nervous To Do Bold Scenes!

Priya Banerjee Plays Seductress Stalker

The show is an adaptation of Novoneel Chakraborty's bestseller, Black Suits You. Priya Banerjee plays the role of a seductress stalker, Kashti, who is wild and clever.

Priya Was Nervous To Do Bold Scenes In Erotic Show!

The trailer of the show received a huge response. Regarding the show, her character and the response that the trailer received, Priya told Spotboye, "With my role being one that I've never done before, this was something that I was extremely nervous about."

The Response The Trailer Got Left Her Overwhelmed!

"But the response to the trailer has changed everything leaving me overwhelmed. Right from my family, to my friends, and my close ones from the industry, I have received their well wishes and have been told how excited they are for the show."

‘The Show Is Much More Than Bold Scenes’

"Despite the show being an erotic thriller, it is much more than its bold scenes. And that's what got me hooked to playing the role of Kashti. To completely get into the skin of my character, I had to read the book ‘Black Suits You', on which the series has been based upon."

‘Kashti Is The Most Interesting Character I’ve Ever Played Till Date’

"Kashti is probably the most interesting character that I've ever played till date. With the complex character, portraying her in the same manner as written in the book definitely needed a lot of preparation."

Priya’s Previous Projects

Priya was previously seen in Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Baarish in which she played the role of Vikram Singh Chauhan's (Asha's brother) lover. The actress has also done a few Telugu and Hindi films.