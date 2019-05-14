Priya Banerjee Plays Seductress On Erotic Show Bekaaboo; Says She Was Nervous To Do Bold Scenes!
ALT Balaji recently released a promo of erotic thriller Bekaaboo that stars Priya Banerjee, Madhussneha Upadhyay and Rajeev Siddhartha in the lead roles. The show will be streaming from tomorrow (May 15). Sharing the promo, Ekta wrote, "Hotness and madness, she has it both. You can run from her but you can't hide! Because once the thrill begins, there'll be no escape from the pain. Get ready to go #Bekaaboo this summer." The trailer indeed looked intriguing.
Priya Banerjee Plays Seductress Stalker
The show is an adaptation of Novoneel Chakraborty's bestseller, Black Suits You. Priya Banerjee plays the role of a seductress stalker, Kashti, who is wild and clever.
Priya Was Nervous To Do Bold Scenes In Erotic Show!
The trailer of the show received a huge response. Regarding the show, her character and the response that the trailer received, Priya told Spotboye, "With my role being one that I've never done before, this was something that I was extremely nervous about."
The Response The Trailer Got Left Her Overwhelmed!
"But the response to the trailer has changed everything leaving me overwhelmed. Right from my family, to my friends, and my close ones from the industry, I have received their well wishes and have been told how excited they are for the show."
‘The Show Is Much More Than Bold Scenes’
"Despite the show being an erotic thriller, it is much more than its bold scenes. And that's what got me hooked to playing the role of Kashti. To completely get into the skin of my character, I had to read the book ‘Black Suits You', on which the series has been based upon."
‘Kashti Is The Most Interesting Character I’ve Ever Played Till Date’
"Kashti is probably the most interesting character that I've ever played till date. With the complex character, portraying her in the same manner as written in the book definitely needed a lot of preparation."
Priya’s Previous Projects
Priya was previously seen in Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Baarish in which she played the role of Vikram Singh Chauhan's (Asha's brother) lover. The actress has also done a few Telugu and Hindi films.
