Priyamani's Marriage To Mustafa Raj Is Invalid, First Wife Alleges 'We Haven't Even Filed Divorce'

The Family Man actor Priyamani and Mustafa Raj tied the knot in 2017, long after he separated from his first wife Ayesha in 2013. However, Ayesha has now claimed that she is still married to him and Priyamani's marriage is 'invalid'.

Ayesha has also slapped a domestic violence case against Priyamani and Mustafa saying that he has not separated from her legally to date. Mustafa Raj reportedly shares two children with Ayesha and had claimed that this is an attempt at extortion, as he is providing child support.

He told ETimes, "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." Meanwhile, his lawyer Purnima Bhatia said that the case had been filed against Priyamani and Mustafa. Priyamani, a recipient of National Film Award, has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, and also gained pan-India fame after appearing in The Family Man.

The Family Man's Priyamani On Fans' Criticism, Says They Tell 'May God Never Give A Wife Like You'

The lawyer revealed, "I was handling this case for Mustafa. Even now, I am officially on it. As for the matter, it is currently pending. However, I do not know if I'll go further in this case or not."

Meanwhile, Ayesha also opened up about the case with the portal. She was quoted as saying, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor."

Web Series 2021 Half-Yearly Report: Best Hindi Shows - The Family Man, Bombay Begums, The Married Woman & More

She further explained why she chose to file a case years later. "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."