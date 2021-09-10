Producer Ashish Bhavsar Denies Rape Charges By Model; Says ‘This Is Nothing But The Misuse Of IPC 376’

Famous OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar recently denied the rape charges levied against him by a model in her complaint filed at Goregaon Police Station in March 2021. For the unversed, he was arrested by the cops and FIR under sections 376 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code have been filed against him in Mumbai's police station. The court sent him to police custody till September 9, 2021.

Now, the OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar recently released a statement, in which he said that the IPC's section 376 has been misused. He stated, "I deny the false allegations of rape levelled against me. This accusation and FIR filed against me is totally false and has been done as a counterblast to my previous FIR for extortion abduction and common intention against the girl and her three accomplices. They honey-trapped me and used criminal force to threaten me with false rape allegations, #metoo attack on social media and went to the extent of abducting me in my own car and took a large sum of money and were demanding more."

"When I filed an FIR against them, this false FIR of rape has been filed as an afterthought with the only intention to save themselves. This is nothing but the misuse of IPC 376 as it has been seen in recent times. I have full faith in the legal system of our country and am sure that the truth and my innocence will win eventually," Ashish added.

Earlier, the police stated that the victim accused that Ashish Bhavsar raped her on the pretext of casting her in a movie. In the complaint, she also mentioned that he threatened to kill the model if she told anyone.