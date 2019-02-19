Puncch Beat BEATS Gully Boy & KGF;Vikas Has This To Say For Fans Who Say It’s Hit Because Of Priyank
Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor's web series Puncch Beat was released on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2019). The show that stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi in the lead roles, received immense response from the viewers. Although many fans felt that the show resembled films like Mohabbatein, Student Of The Year and others, they loved the show, especially Priyank Sharma's performance. Priyank plays the role of Rahat, an orphan, on the show. His expressions, intense look and chemistry with Harshita was loved by fans.
The show has now beaten Bollywood blockbusters - Gully Boy, URI - The Surgical Strike and KGF Chapter 1! Read on to know how!
Puncch Beat BEATS Bollywood Films Gully Boy & URI
Yes, the show has been trending on IMDb based on real-time popularity leaving behind Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal's URI and Yash's KGF Chapter 1. Ekta Kapoor shared a snapshot and captioned it, "Hard! #puncchbeat !"
Vikas Is Elated
Vikas Gupta too, shared a snapshot and wrote on his Instagram account, "This is unexpected but beautiful. Number 1 and that too above #Gullyboy and #Uri on IMDB no it doesn't mean we are better but it does mean if content is good it doesn't matter if it's on film or web, it's got my fav stars 😍 or new talent it finds appreciation Congratulation Team @altbalaji @lostboy_prod #Gratitude #PuncchBeat ♥️ @shobha9168 @ektaravikapoor thank you 🙏." - (sic)
Puncch Beat Trending
The producer wrote on Twitter, "Arrre Arrrrre Yeh kya Huaaaa. We are trending number 1 #PuncchBeat killlin It with 65% This is beautiful ❤️." Vikas tagged actors and even asked Priyank Sharma to unblock so that he can tag him as well."
Is Everything Okay Between Vikas & Priyank?
Looks like something is wrong between Vikas and Priyank! Many fans have been saying that the show became a big hit because of Priyank Sharma. Vikas shared a snapshot that was shared by his fan and wrote, "When #PriyankSharma Sir said Yes to do #Puncchbeat, We knew we had made it in life 🙏." - (sic)
Priyank Is Aaj Ka RajniKant!
Vikas further wrote, "He is the youngest legend of our country. You have no idea If you even post a video of him digging his nose it can get you millions of hits. That's why his friends call him ‘Aaj Ka RajniKant' 👏." - (sic)
Fans’ Tweet
The snapshot had chats of Vikas and a fan. One of the fans had tweeted, "Beta priyank ki acting and popularity ki wajah se puncchbeat hit ho gaya teri story to bahut feeki thi aur kaye jagah se scene bhi churaye hai tune." - (sic)
Vikas Responds To Fans Who Said The Show Became Hit Because Of Priyank
Vikas had responded, "Absolutely @priyamksharmaa is an asset, I Aho Bhaya Humare he agreed to be part of our show. Aur Aap pehchana nahee, Dp nahee hai aur Abhi 5 banaya hai ID 0 post 0 followers. Hmm Pune ke haal chaal sab sahi Hain. I hope you heard the sensational track kuch kuch hota hai, the biggest hit of the year."
Vikas Writes…
"Buzz ko bhi matlab left behind. he told us @badboyshah @aasthagill and @sonymusicindia messaged him personally also told him it's only because of priyank what it became such a big hit Whatever Priyank does and touches it becomes Something else only. i pray everyday whatever he gives may God gives him back 10 times of that." - (sic)
