Puncch Beat BEATS Gully Boy & KGF;Vikas Has This To Say For Fans Who Say It’s Hit Because Of Priyank

Yes, the show has been trending on IMDB based on real-time popularity leaving behind Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal's URI and Yash's KGF Chapter 1. Ekta Kapoor shared a snapshot and captioned it as, "Hard! #puncchbeat !"

Vikas Gupta too, shared a snapshot and wrote on his Instagram account, "This is unexpected but beautiful. Number 1 and that too above #Gullyboy and #Uri on IMDB no it doesn't mean we are better but it does mean if content is good it doesn't matter if it's on film or web, it's got my fav stars 😍 or new talent it finds appreciation Congratulation Team @altbalaji @lostboy_prod #Gratitude #PuncchBeat ♥️ @shobha9168 @ektaravikapoor thank you 🙏." - (sic)

The producer wrote on Twitter, "Arrre Arrrrre Yeh kya Huaaaa. We are trending number 1 #PuncchBeat killlin It with 65% This is beautiful ❤️." Vikas tagged actors and even asked Priyank Sharma to unblock so that he can tag him as well."

Looks like something is wrong between Vikas and Priyank! Many fans have been saying that the show became a big hit because of Priyank Sharma. Vikas shared a snapshot that was shared by his fan and wrote, "When #PriyankSharma Sir said Yes to do #Puncchbeat, We knew we had made it in life 🙏." - (sic)

Vikas further wrote, "He is the youngest legend of our country. You have no idea If you even post a video of him digging his nose it can get you millions of hits. That's why his friends call him ‘Aaj Ka RajniKant' 👏." - (sic)

The snapshot had chats of Vikas and a fan. One of the fans had tweeted, "Beta priyank ki acting and popularity ki wajah se puncchbeat hit ho gaya teri story to bahut feeki thi aur kaye jagah se scene bhi churaye hai tune." - (sic)

Vikas had responded, "Absolutely @priyamksharmaa is an asset, I Aho Bhaya Humare he agreed to be part of our show. Aur Aap pehchana nahee, Dp nahee hai aur Abhi 5 banaya hai ID 0 post 0 followers. Hmm Pune ke haal chaal sab sahi Hain. I hope you heard the sensational track kuch kuch hota hai, the biggest hit of the year."

"Buzz ko bhi matlab left behind. he told us @badboyshah @aasthagill and @sonymusicindia messaged him personally also told him it's only because of priyank what it became such a big hit Whatever Priyank does and touches it becomes Something else only. i pray everyday whatever he gives may God gives him back 10 times of that." - (sic)