Puncch Beat & Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 Trailers Revealed; Fans Excited To Watch Priyank & Parth!
Recently, the trailers of the most-awaited web series of ALT Balaji - Puncch Beat and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 - were revealed. Both shows have amazing cast and interesting storylines. The trailers of both shows that are based on love and relationships, seem intersting. Puncch Beat is a youth-based show and is all about friends! The show is even compared to Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. Interestingly, both web series will be streaming live on ALT Balaji on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2019).
Netizens are super excited to watch their favourites, especially Priyank Sharma (who plays Rahat in Puncch Beat) and Parth Samthaan (who is seen as Faizal in KKHH 2)! Check out the comments. Don't forget to watch the trailers of the shows at the end of the sliders!
Fans Excited To Watch Priyank On Puncch Beat: Fans’ Comments
Sakugaseed: Looking forward to your debut, bhai! Praying it will become a hit and give you a lot of opportunities to go higher. - (sic)
Nikk_and_kiki: Only gonaa watch #puncchbeat just bcz of u😘😘😘RAHAT love u💁 - (sic)
Richika, Sulu & Dazzling_d2000
Ruchika3977: Uffff @priyanksharmaaa so hot 🔥🔥 ur looking in the trailer. - (sic)
Sulujethwa: Look like movie..😍 trailer awesome..👌priyank❤❤❤- (sic)
Dazzling_d2000: @priyanksharmaaa killing it man ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️- (sic)
Mus_skan
"@priyanksharmaaa 😍😍. Damn that intense Rahat 😍💕. You look hotter as Rahat 🔥❤️. #Rahat is surely the ultimate street fighter ❤️😍.and those cute #divrah Moments .hoping to see more of nikhil and your friendship in punchbeat too ❤️😊. @nikhilbhambriofficial ❤"- (sic)
Fans Excited To Watch Parth On Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2: Fans’ Comments
Missy.superwoman: Aww this is amazing 😍😍😍😍 I loved tht season 1 n cannot wait to see you in season 2 with legendary actor Ronit Roy @the_parthsamthaan. - (sic)
Zahra & Farry
Zahra.gul1996: All the best parth you and pooja banerajee for this upcoming show i am excited to watch your show 😘😘❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍 - (sic)
Cutie_farry124: Wao im waiting to see both of u together..... - (sic)
Kannu, The_parthsamthaannfc & The_sunshine_girl
Kannu_1131: Faizal and Bani look better than Anurag and Prerna. #Faizal and Bani❤️ - (sic)
The_parthsamthaannfc_: FaizAni !!! 😍😍😍💞💞 - (sic)
The_sunshine_girl_182001: Both are looking 😍😍😍😍😍😍 very exited to see you💓💓😘@the_parthsamthaan 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 - (sic)
THE MOST AWAITED TRAILER IS HERE ! Welcome to Rosewood High! Watch the #PuncchBeat trailer now. All episodes streaming 14th February on @altbalaji
So many ppl waiting for the second season of this one! Will the heart ever be happy with what it has? #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 2 streaming 14th Feb on @altbalaji
Promo noTWO is even more TRUE! ( both shows will have two promos) The love has changed. So have the priorities! This time the heart has what it wanted. But is it really happy? Watch The trailer of #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 2 Episodes streaming from 14th February on @altbalaji
