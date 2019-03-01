Puncch Beat: Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur & Siddharth Sharma Add Extra Dose Of Romance In ‘Ishqaan’

ALTBalaji's Puncch Beat has struck the right chord with the audience. After youth anthem, the makers have released a romantic track, 'Ishqaan' which has yet again grabbed the attention of the netizens. This romantic number beautifully captures love, friendship, emotions, and heartbreaks, all reflective of what every viewer's favourite students at Rosewood High experience. 'Ishqaan' has been sung by the popular - Palash Mucchal, Amit Mishra and Yasser Desai.

Palash, who is credited for hit numbers like, 'Party toh banti hai' from Bhoothnath Returns, 'Tu hi hai aashiqui' from Dishkiyaoon and 'What the fark' from Amit Sahni Ki List, is also known for his romantic renditions. The singer has created the same magic with 'Ishqaan' as well.

Ishqaan Is A Soulful Track In this soulful track, we will get to watch special moments between Rahat (Priyank Sharma), Divyanka (Harshita Gaur) and Ranbir (Siddharth Sharma), which results in a love triangle. Also, it features the highlights of Rahat, Divyanka, Padmini and Ranbir's life at Rosewood High.

