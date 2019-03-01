Puncch Beat: Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur & Siddharth Sharma Add Extra Dose Of Romance In ‘Ishqaan’
ALTBalaji's Puncch Beat has struck the right chord with the audience. After youth anthem, the makers have released a romantic track, 'Ishqaan' which has yet again grabbed the attention of the netizens. This romantic number beautifully captures love, friendship, emotions, and heartbreaks, all reflective of what every viewer's favourite students at Rosewood High experience. 'Ishqaan' has been sung by the popular - Palash Mucchal, Amit Mishra and Yasser Desai.
Palash, who is credited for hit numbers like, 'Party toh banti hai' from Bhoothnath Returns, 'Tu hi hai aashiqui' from Dishkiyaoon and 'What the fark' from Amit Sahni Ki List, is also known for his romantic renditions. The singer has created the same magic with 'Ishqaan' as well.
Ishqaan Is A Soulful Track
In this soulful track, we will get to watch special moments between Rahat (Priyank Sharma), Divyanka (Harshita Gaur) and Ranbir (Siddharth Sharma), which results in a love triangle. Also, it features the highlights of Rahat, Divyanka, Padmini and Ranbir's life at Rosewood High.
Fans’ Comments: Avinash & Koyena
Fans are already in love with the song. Check out what the viewers have to say about the song!
Avinash08101991: Amazing song...
My_self_koyena17: i loved it💕💕💕💕💕
Amirtha, Pankaj & Saswati
Amirtha0108: Such a beautiful song ❤️
Pankajsaini.hr: Amazing love chemistry with one soul of two body
Saswatiiii: ❤️❤️❤️❤️love the song ❤️😍
Nandani, Harshita Lovers, Sandhir & Harshita_mysunshine
Nandani_birla: Fab song and u both look cute 😍😍😍😍
Harshitalovers: Nice song 👌🏻
Sandhir_parsh0812: Lovedddd the songgg 😍❤❤❤
Harshita_mysunshine: This song is so amazing 😍 loved it 🤗
View this post on Instagram
Ishqaan!!!! What an amazing piece @palakmuchhal3 @palash_muchhal ... 👏🏻👏🏻... isnt it? @ektaravikapoor @lostboyjourney #Repost @altbalaji with @get_repost ・・・ This one is for all you romantics out there. Don't miss out 'Ishqaan' the latest track from #PuncchBeat All episodes streaming now on ALTBalaji - bit.ly/WatchPuncchBeat . . #ALTBalajiOriginal @lostboy_prod @priyanksharmaaa @siddharthhsharmaa @harshita1210 @suyashvadhavkar @khushi_joshi19 @nikhilbhambriofficial @kajoled @samirsoni123 @sindhujaturlapati @niki_walia @kaul_me @ranarushad @mrinmaikolwalkar @baljitsinghchaddha @kahaniwala @palash_muchhal @AmitPrakashMishra @yasserdesai @PalakMucchal3 @Saurabh_singh_senger #ArbazKhan
A post shared by Harshhita Gaur (@harshita1210) on Feb 25, 2019 at 11:01pm PST
