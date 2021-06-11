Puncch Beat's Priyank Sharma & Siddharth Sharma Have Stopped Talking?

Puncch Beat is one of the popular shows on ALTBalaji. Priyank Sharma and Siddharth Sharma play the roles of Rahat and Ranbir on the show and fans love their 'takkar' on the show. It is being said that the actors, who play on-screen rivals, do not share good bond off-screen as well.

As per Spotboye report, Priyank and Siddhart, who play step-brothers in the show, have stopped talking and avoid each other completely in real life as well!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Priyank and Siddharth have never been on good terms. Differences between the two started while shooting for the first season in Dehradun. However, they tried to be cordial in front of people. But this time they have stopped talking and made sure to avoid each other completely."

Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan To Mohsin Khan & Neil Bhatt, Here Are 20 Most Desirable Men On TV

Apparently, the reason for their differences are not clear, but it seems that this has inpacted on their shooting schedules. The source further added that they witnessed ego clashes between the two on the sets a lot of times.

While Priyank didn't respond to the rumour, Sidharth said, "There is nothing like that. We are cordial and have been friends since long. Ups and downs are a part of life. We respect each other's work and have had a great time shooting for Puncch Beat 2."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Trending On Twitter; Here's Why!

Puncch Beat 2 is all set to be stream online on June 27. Recently, Ekta Kapoor shared the trailer of the show and captioned it as, "Puncch Beat Season 2. The Rosewoodians return with the tales of dosti-yaari, piping hot romance aur ek dark twist! But what's gonna happen jab yeh rivalry ka competition turns deadly? 🧐"

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.