Puncch Beat Review: The Show Is For Youth; Priyank, Siddharth & Harshita Are Impressive!

The first episode gives a clear message that the show is all about the four students, dance and boxing. There's no reference to any studies in the first few episodes. Rahat is an orphan who joins Rosewood High School, while Niki Walia plays Rahat's mother's best friend and principal of the school. Dinky (Harshita) and her sister too, join the school at the same time on their aunt's recommendation. Ranbir (Siddharth) and Padmini (Khushi) are seen with their spoilt gang of friends.

Ranbir Vs Rahat

Rajbir Chaudhary (Samir Soni), who is an ex-student (and champion) and Ranbir's father, will be invited as a special guest to the school. It is predictable in the first episode itself that Ranbir and Rahat have a connection (Rahat is Rajbir's illegitimate son). After knowing Rahat and Ranbir are step-brothers, we can expect a big war between them. Also, the war might intensify as both get attracted towards Dinky.

Performances

Each and every character on the show is given importance and are portrayed well. Every actor has also performed extremely well. Priyank's intense look, his expressions and chemistry with Harshita is impressive. Siddharth and Khushi have also performed well. Niki and Samir are a big plus on the show.

Verdict

Although the show resembles many other Bollywood films, the performances of the actors steal the show. There are indeed many glitches and over-the-top scenes, but can be ignored in the name of entertainment. The show is for the youth and will be loved by those who like KJo and Yash Chopra's films.

Here’s What The Fans Have To Say: Renz

"Loved the lil eye - locks between #rahat and #Divyanka ♥♥ Waiting to see @ipriyanksharmaa and @HarshitaGaur12's scenes together in coming episodes and also to know backstory of #Rahat. I'm falling in love with #Aditi your expressions are really cute @Sindhuja1011 😍 #PuncchBeat." - (sic)

Rashmi

"Watched till episode 3 ...this should have been a movie...it deserves the big screen. superb performance by everyone, the #RaMa scene is so powerful and real that i need to take a break...breathe and get back to #puncchbeat @samirsoni123 @IAmNikiWalia." - (sic)

Atreyee Marik

"Epi1- 1st 2 min. Rahat's sad face , then his excitement when he heard about #RajbirSir & boxing. Maya's qs & his reply "Meri Maa ko pasand tha" 👌 Puncch of Scenes, & Beat of simple but perfect lines & BG music 👌#PuncchBeat @lostboy54 @altbalaji @IAmNikiWalia @ipriyanksharmaa." - (sic)

Pranshu Agarwal

"Watched full #season of #Puncchbeat. It is amazingly outstanding 🎉 Hats off to the acting skills of @ipriyanksharmaa and all the other actors out there in series @HarshitaGaur12 😍 Loved the series @altbalaji ❤️"- (sic)