English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Puncch Beat Review: The Show Is For Youth; Priyank, Siddharth & Harshita Are Impressive!

    By
    |
    Puncch Beat Celebs Review: Surbhi Chandna, Hiten Tejwani & others review the web series |FilmiBeat

    Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor's web series Puncch Beat, has been the most-awaited show. The show, which features Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi in the lead roles, is streaming LIVE on ALT Balaji. When the trailer of the show was released, it was compared to Karan Johar's show Student Of The Year and many other films. After watching the episodes, we must say that the show bears similarity to Karan Johar and Yash Chopra's films, but doesn't fail to impress the viewers.

    Puncch Beat Story

    The first episode gives a clear message that the show is all about the four students, dance and boxing. There's no reference to any studies in the first few episodes. Rahat is an orphan who joins Rosewood High School, while Niki Walia plays Rahat's mother's best friend and principal of the school. Dinky (Harshita) and her sister too, join the school at the same time on their aunt's recommendation. Ranbir (Siddharth) and Padmini (Khushi) are seen with their spoilt gang of friends.

    Ranbir Vs Rahat

    Rajbir Chaudhary (Samir Soni), who is an ex-student (and champion) and Ranbir's father, will be invited as a special guest to the school. It is predictable in the first episode itself that Ranbir and Rahat have a connection (Rahat is Rajbir's illegitimate son). After knowing Rahat and Ranbir are step-brothers, we can expect a big war between them. Also, the war might intensify as both get attracted towards Dinky.

    Performances

    Each and every character on the show is given importance and are portrayed well. Every actor has also performed extremely well. Priyank's intense look, his expressions and chemistry with Harshita is impressive. Siddharth and Khushi have also performed well. Niki and Samir are a big plus on the show.

    Verdict

    Although the show resembles many other Bollywood films, the performances of the actors steal the show. There are indeed many glitches and over-the-top scenes, but can be ignored in the name of entertainment. The show is for the youth and will be loved by those who like KJo and Yash Chopra's films.

    Here’s What The Fans Have To Say: Renz

    "Loved the lil eye - locks between #rahat and #Divyanka ♥♥ Waiting to see @ipriyanksharmaa and @HarshitaGaur12's scenes together in coming episodes and also to know backstory of #Rahat. I'm falling in love with #Aditi your expressions are really cute @Sindhuja1011 😍 #PuncchBeat." - (sic)

    Rashmi

    "Watched till episode 3 ...this should have been a movie...it deserves the big screen. superb performance by everyone, the #RaMa scene is so powerful and real that i need to take a break...breathe and get back to #puncchbeat @samirsoni123 @IAmNikiWalia." - (sic)

    Atreyee Marik

    "Epi1- 1st 2 min. Rahat's sad face , then his excitement when he heard about #RajbirSir & boxing. Maya's qs & his reply "Meri Maa ko pasand tha" 👌 Puncch of Scenes, & Beat of simple but perfect lines & BG music 👌#PuncchBeat @lostboy54 @altbalaji @IAmNikiWalia @ipriyanksharmaa." - (sic)

    Pranshu Agarwal

    "Watched full #season of #Puncchbeat. It is amazingly outstanding 🎉 Hats off to the acting skills of @ipriyanksharmaa and all the other actors out there in series @HarshitaGaur12 😍 Loved the series @altbalaji ❤️"- (sic)

    Most Read: Valentine's Day Spl: Ishaani-Ranveer, Aditya-Zoya & Other Jodis Who Made Major Impact On Viewers!

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue