Qubool Hai 2.0 Teaser: Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover Will Return As Zoya & Asad On March 12

ZEE5 Premium and MAJ (Mrinal Abhigyan Jha) Productions have released the trailer of the season's most sought after web-series Qubool Hai 2.0 ahead of V day. The Asad - Zoya romantic saga that had become a hit with India's small screen viewers last decade is set to make a comeback as a 10 episodic web-series on OTT on 12th March 2021.

With a refreshing spin on the lives of the protagonists, the show will feature Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead with others from the cast like Mandira Bedi, Lillete Dubey, Sourab Raj Jain, Vaquar Shaikh among others. While it is always a treat to watch the Zoya - Asad chemistry, it will be interesting to see them in newer situations as they battle through the challenges life throws at them to keep their love alive.

The web series is currently being shot in India and has already wrapped up the first schedule of shoot in Belgrade - Serbia. We hear that the new rendition of the show has a plethora of magical moments between Asad and Zoya and high - decibel action sequences choreographed by ace stunt director Slavisa Ivanovic.

The excitement is at it's peak and we can't wait to binge-watch the captivating love story of Asad - Zoya unfold on our smart screens, can we?

