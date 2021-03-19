Qubool Hai 2.0 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Qubool Hai 2.0 Story

Qubool Hai 2.0 is the reboot version of the original show on Zee TV but it has the fresh storyline and is set primarily in Serbia. While Asad is introduced as a shooter competing for India, he is an undercover agent for the Indian National Security Council and is on a mission. On the other hand, Zoya, who is from Pakistan runs away from her wedding and crosses paths with Asad. Zoya and Asad's cute banter is shown in the first few episodes. The story keeps the audiences hooked to the show. Fans love their cute banter and chemistry. Take a look at a few comments.

@DeepTake

"Watched two episodes & I really want to say this here. KSG is irreplaceable. That man owns the screen & does it like no other & ITV needs him. He is THAT good & am so so happy to watch him again 😭 #QuboolHai2Point0."

@AdibalovesKK

"#QuboolHai2Point0 Episode 1: Seeing Asad Ahmed Khan after so long,same nature,perfectionist, straight forward,daring,loved his looks💕The meeting and the dialogues were similar,loved how their accent didn't changed 💕The chemistry,cinematography, locations are top notch😍👌."

@GawlsUnlimited

"Tbh the series has a great thrill factor and makes you wanna watch the whole thing in one seating. Its different from the OG but kudos to the creatives for still keeping the essence of the main characters in this one. Gonna take my words back regarding s3 😭😂."

@ArjunShuklaa

"Just finished watching #QuboolHai2Point0 and I would say that the girl #surbhijyoti is a stunner. For me Zoya Farooqui with her beauty, grace and comic timing was best thing. And I feel they should have shown her more in 2nd half of the webseries. I hope she return strongly."

@Sweety_the_leo

"From Chintu and Bunty to Akru Singh Grover and Jackass Surbhi. 😂 Ahh how I missed KaBhi and their cute nok joks. They're still the same and I hope their bond remains like this forever. 😭❤ #KaBhi #QuboolHai2Point0 #AsYa."