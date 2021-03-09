Shooting In Scenic Locations Can Help Further Improve The Appeal Of A Film Or A Web Series, Here’s Proof

What makes a film or a web series more appealing to the audience apart from its storyline and cast is that they have been shot in scenic locations. Here are some of ZEE5’s releases that have been loved by the fans especially for the unique locations they have been shot in.

Qubool Hai 2.0 - One of ZEE5’s most popular and highly awaited web series is none other than the Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0. The series marks the return of the fan favourite couple of Asad and Zoya and has been shot entirely in Belgrade. By what can be seen in the teaser and trailer, picturesque views of the city help elevate the romantic theme of the series and make it look more ethereal. It premieres on 12th March 2021.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend - One of ZEE5’s most popular web series, NKYBF has an interesting and light-hearted storyline and the entire show was shot in London where the viewers were treated to amazing views of the Westminster Bridge, River Thames and many other gorgeous locations in London.

Taish - The highly acclaimed thriller drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar (web-series and film) was also shot extensively in the UK in a beautiful country estate and other parts that provided a perfect contrast to the subject of the movie.

The Final Call – Arjun Rampal’s OTT debut series was filmed in Kashmir, Kochi, Thailand and London.

