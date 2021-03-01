Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Is Out! Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti’s Love Story Is Intriguing & Extravagant
Qubool Hai, which aired on Zee TV and starred Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, was one of the popular shows. The sizzling chemistry of KSG and Surbhi was loved by fans. Many fans were disappointed after Asad and Zoya's story ended. Finally, the makers are back with Qubool Hai 2.0, which will air on digital platform (Zee5). The teaser, which was released a few weeks ago, received humongous response. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the show, which is intriguing, extravagant, bolder and fancier than the previous season. The show has stunts, drama, action, love and what not!
Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer
The trailer starts with Mandira Bedi telling she has her eyes on Zoya Farooqui, who later meets Asad Ahmed Khan. If we go by the promo, Asad is an spy from India recruited by Mandira Bedi's character to keep an eye on Pakistani girl Zoya. We also get to watch Asad and Zoya's amazing chemistry, which is the main attraction of the show. It looks like the makers have taken a cue from Salman Khan and Katrina starrer Ek Tha Tiger!
KSG & Surbhi’s Chemistry Will Surely Attract Viewers
Well, Karan Singh Grover's charming look and Surbhi's Innocence are sure to attract viewers. Going by the trailer, we are sure that Qubool Hai 2.0 will definitely re-create Asad and Zoya's magical love story. Fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting for the show to release. Take a look at a few comments!
𝓡𝓮𝓼𝓱𝓶𝓪
"Woah woah woah!!! The #QuboolHai2Point0 trailer was so intense!! Also hearing "Allah Miyan" "Miss Faaroqui" and "Qubool Hai" just intensified my feels. March 12 can't come soon enough!!"
Vigro06
"Hayyee Mashallah Kitne Pyaare lag rahe hain And Loved The Trailer...And That Kiss At The End...Hayee Mai Marjawaan. QuboolHai 2.O Trailer Out."
𝑰𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂✰
"Hayeee. Never knew the innocent zoya and asad we knew could grow so intense!! This is so beautiful, so excited for this one."
