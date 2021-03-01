Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Is Out! Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti’s Love Story Is Intriguing & Extravagant

Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer

The trailer starts with Mandira Bedi telling she has her eyes on Zoya Farooqui, who later meets Asad Ahmed Khan. If we go by the promo, Asad is an spy from India recruited by Mandira Bedi's character to keep an eye on Pakistani girl Zoya. We also get to watch Asad and Zoya's amazing chemistry, which is the main attraction of the show. It looks like the makers have taken a cue from Salman Khan and Katrina starrer Ek Tha Tiger!

KSG & Surbhi’s Chemistry Will Surely Attract Viewers

Well, Karan Singh Grover's charming look and Surbhi's Innocence are sure to attract viewers. Going by the trailer, we are sure that Qubool Hai 2.0 will definitely re-create Asad and Zoya's magical love story. Fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting for the show to release. Take a look at a few comments!

𝓡𝓮𝓼𝓱𝓶𝓪

"Woah woah woah!!! The #QuboolHai2Point0 trailer was so intense!! Also hearing "Allah Miyan" "Miss Faaroqui" and "Qubool Hai" just intensified my feels. March 12 can't come soon enough!!"

Vigro06

"Hayyee Mashallah Kitne Pyaare lag rahe hain And Loved The Trailer...And That Kiss At The End...Hayee Mai Marjawaan. QuboolHai 2.O Trailer Out."

𝑰𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂✰

"Hayeee. Never knew the innocent zoya and asad we knew could grow so intense!! This is so beautiful, so excited for this one."