R Madhavan Teases Decoupled Co-Star Chetan Bhagat, Says 3 Idiots Was ‘Better Than The Book’

Actor R Madhavan and author Chetan Bhagat's recent Twitter banter is much like their characters from the Netflix show Decoupled. While Madhavan plays India second best selling author Arya Iyer in the show, Chetan Bhagat can be seen playing himself as India's bestselling author.

Chetan who made his acting debut with the show questioned if anyone ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book?" To which Madhavan said, "YES! 3 Idiots," - the film that was based on Chetan Bhagat's book Five Point Someone. R Madhavan starred in the film as one of the leading roles of the engineering student, Farhan.

Chetan asked Madhavan not to 'try to preach to the choir', when the actor asked if he likes books so much why he acted in Decoupled if he was partial towards books.

You’re flaunting 3 Idiots to ME? Don’t try to preach to the choir, maybe you should go actually read my books 😋 https://t.co/hwwgvuDqOa — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 20, 2021

If you love books so much, why are you in my new show? Decoupled streaming only on Netflix.😃😃😄😄 https://t.co/0LV9ReLaU8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

Laughing, Chetan added, "maybe it's just me, I prefer a Pulitzer over a pan masala branded award show." But Madhavan hit back saying, "Well I prefer the 300 Crore Club over Bestseller."

When Chetan said he would rather be known why his own name than a character, Madhavan proudly said, "I'm not known just as Farhan. I'm also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein." The last bit was a reference to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, his debut Bollywood film.

Talking about the show, Decoupled follows a couple who have fallen out of love but live together for the sake of their young daughter. However, after years of living together despite separation, the two finally decide to file for divorce and tell the family with a celebration. Apart from Madhavan, the show is also led by Surveen Chawla.

Decoupled is currently streaming on Netflix.