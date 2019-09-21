Radhika Apte & Netflix TROLLED Hilariously After Actress Bags Emmy Nomination

Radhika Apte is all over Netflix! She has done shows like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul! Recently, the actress bagged an International Emmy nomination and Netflix shared a poster of Radhika and captioned it, "All hail our one true queen @radhikaofficial. 👑👑👑 Congratulations on your International Emmy nomination!" - (sic). As soon as the online streaming giant shared the news, netizens flooded the post with hilarious comments. Netizens called her Netflix's 'mummy' and 'adopted child'.

Well, this is not the first time that the digital platform and the actress became the target of trolls. It has to be recalled that Radhika's constant presence on Netflix's shows had paved the way for hilarious memes. Netflix has also been giving back to the meme-makers with its humorous responses. Take a look at the latest trolls!

Rajan, Swapnil & Gaurav Rajan_brucelee2.0: Heart of Netflix India. Swapnilkpatil: Your adopted child got nomination! Congrats Pa! Gaurav7x: Radhika tum he handle krti ho na netlfix ka insta. Aarjavjaogani & Lucifer Aarjavjogani: If Netflix made a biopic on Radhika Apte, they'd probably cast Radhika Apte. (not complaining) Lucifer_the_devil_god: She is the sooryavansham of Netflix 😜😜😜😜 Shubham & Tshreynaik Shubham.upadhyay._: Netflix's Mummy. Now in Emmy!!!!! Tshreynaik: @netflix_in Ki Mata aur India ki beti, @radhikaofficial ki jai! 😂😂😂 Naik, Musafir & Amuuulll Naik_megh: Kabhi kabhi lagta hai @radhikaofficial ichh bhagwan hai 🔥 #queenofnetflix Awara_musafirr: Here it goes @radhikaofficial 🔥🔥🔥 omnipresent😁😍🔥 _.amuuulll: Kiara be like :- am I joke to you ? Radhika Apte Couldn’t Believe That She Was Nominated For Emmys Meanwhile, Radhika is thrilled at being nominated for the Emmys. HT quoted the actress as saying, "I found out [about the nominations] yesterday (Thursday) when Anurag told me in the evening. I obviously could not believe it and had to ask him five times like is this the Emmys?... So yes, I wasn't expecting this. It's overwhelming. So many people messaged and called personally - family, friends and industry friends." The Actress Is Thrilled She told IANS, "The new digital platforms have made it possible for us to better our content and have given us the platform to put it up. I'm absolutely thrilled that both Sacred Games and Lust Stories are nominated."

(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)

