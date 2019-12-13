Ragini MMS Returns 2 Trailer Out: Ragini Is Back To Spook Everyone; Fans Eager To Watch Divya-Varun

Trailer Gives A Glimpse Of The World Of Ragini Shroff

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the world of Ragini Shroff, a final-year student played by Divya Agarwal. As her closest friend, Varsha is getting married; she goes on an all-girls trip to celebrate the bachelorette party, unaware of the fact that a gang of boys, who also happen to be their friends from college, are following them.

Ragini Meets Rahul

The girls check into a recently opened hotel in the woods whose owner is hot and handsome Rahul (Varun Sood). He meets Ragini here for the first time and there is an instant chemistry between them. Rahul is smart, intelligent and genuinely likes Ragini. Running a hotel for his family, he also knows what responsibility is.

A Series Of Scary Events Turn Their World Upside Down

Things start to slip out of hand on the first night itself when Ragini feels something is wrong with the place, but others don't take it seriously. Soon things go from bad to worse and the whole group succumbs to the paranormal activities and one by one, go missing. Soon, they all decide to leave the place, but a series of scary events turn their world upside down. It is then, Ragini decides to take matters into her own hands and soon secrets tumble out.

DivRun Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For The Show

The trailer also gave us a sneak-peek into the sizzling chemistry Divya and Varun share. Although the show has got a mixed response, DivRun (Divya + Varun) fans are eagerly waiting for the show. Take a look at a few comments:

Ishipdivrun & Shakti

Ishipdivrun: Wohooooo!!! #DivRun killinnn itt hot🔥❤️ can watch it on looppp😍

Shakti_galaxy: This is too good Ekta ma'am thank you for casting @divyaagarwal_official and @varunsood12 as leads 🔥😍

Shefali, Pihu & Ishita

Shefalishah2411: Its lit 🔥 trailer is in looppp waiting for 18 #divrun gonna rock it.

Pihuxvarun: Damn!! Divrun killing it!! 🔥

Ishitajain_1234: #Proud divrunian trailer is too hot ....lekin abhi toh picture baaki hn naa.....hell waitinn for divrunnn❤️❤️killer❤️ nailed it.