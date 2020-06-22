Rahul Bose On Bulbbul: Powerful Women In History Were Branded As Witches

Rahul Bose is gearing up for the release of Netflix film, Bulbbul that follows the legend of a chudail through a child bride. The film also marks the directorial debut of lyricist-scriptwriter Anvita Dutt.

Bose has worked with 11 first time directors across different languages. While talking about Anvita he said that he was impressed by the clarity in her vision. "I just loved the story, every single element. I loved the fact that it is about the coming-of-age of a woman from innocence to strength. Aside from that, the etching of the characters was done with a great deal of sensitivity and realism. Also, setting the story in the late 19th century to early 20th century Bengal was beautiful."

Rahul Bose On Bulbbul Director Anvita Dutt "Reading Anvita's script, I did not have a shadow of a doubt that she was going to make a beautiful film. With some first time filmmakers, you have that doubt, you take a chance. I have worked with 11 first-time directors but with Anvita I never had a doubt," Rahul Bose said. Rahul Bose On Bulbbul's Story Talking about Bulbbul, Rahul said that the story has been told with "a great deal of sensitivity and realism", though it interprets folklore to narrate the coming-of-age story of a woman. Rahul believes, folktales that portray women as witches in several cultures, is a result of the patriarchal mindset that sees powerful woman as a threat. Rahul Bose On Women In Folklore "Every time a woman threatens patriarchy, she is supposed to be a witch. Every time patriarchy and power equations are threatened, women are called witch to make them seem evil so that other women don't feel offended and maybe we can get other women on our side to what the men might be thinking. It is a very common and easy way of marginalising women who threaten patriarchy," the 52- year-old actor told PTI.

Bulbbul is produced by actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, and also stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam.

Bulbbul starts streaming on Netflix from June 24, 2020.

