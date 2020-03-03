Raj & DK Wrap Up Shooting For Season 2 Of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man

Filmmakers Raj & DK, who have been working on the season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Family Man, and the duo just announced they have completed the shoot for the upcoming episodes.

The two directors, took to their social media handle and dedicated a post to the shoot wrap up and wrote, "It's a wrap, folks! #thefamilymanseason2 #wrapparty #d2rfilms #rajndk,"

The Family Man's first season has received a lot of love from viewers for the casting, direction and writing. Season 2 has been an anticipated release, since the show was launched in 2019. The story follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

Along with him, the first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. Samantha Akkineni, known for her work in south films, is now making her web debut with the upcoming season.

There have been no dates announced yet for the return of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video.

