    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raj & DK Wrap Up Shooting For Season 2 Of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man

      By
      |

      Filmmakers Raj & DK, who have been working on the season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Family Man, and the duo just announced they have completed the shoot for the upcoming episodes.

      the family man season 2

      The two directors, took to their social media handle and dedicated a post to the shoot wrap up and wrote, "It's a wrap, folks! #thefamilymanseason2 #wrapparty #d2rfilms #rajndk,"

      View this post on Instagram

      It's a wrap, folks! #thefamilymanseason2 #wrapparty #d2rfilms #rajndk

      A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk) on Mar 1, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

      The Family Man's first season has received a lot of love from viewers for the casting, direction and writing. Season 2 has been an anticipated release, since the show was launched in 2019. The story follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

      View this post on Instagram

      @fatimasanashaikh @sharadkelkar @neeraj_madhav @sushrii @hindujasunny @sainisjohray #TheFamilyManSeason2

      A post shared by Suparn S Varma (@suparnverma) on Mar 1, 2020 at 11:29pm PST

      Along with him, the first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. Samantha Akkineni, known for her work in south films, is now making her web debut with the upcoming season.

      There have been no dates announced yet for the return of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video.

      Divya Dutta On Her Collaboration With Neeraj Pandey For Upcoming Web Series Special Ops

      Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In March 2020: Guilty, The Letter For The King, Lost Girls

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X