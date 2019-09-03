Rajeev On His Sparkling Chemistry With Divyanka: I Used To Grab Her, Pin Her Down & Hug Her Tight!

How Rajeev’s Sparking Chemistry With Divyanka Worked?

On how his sparkling chemistry with Divyanka worked on the show, he told the leading daily, "Nothing. I used to grab Divyanka, pin her down and then hug her so tight that the chemistry kind of took over. I had to ensure that Divyanka felt comfortable in my company."

Rajeev Talks About Shooting Intimate Scenes With Divyanka

Rajeev revealed that he made sure from day one that they do not have too many inhibitions. He further added, "This is not the show that comes in the bold category. It's very bold in terms of approach, you have to be intimate, touchy. It's a very different kind of romance that one would relate to because when you are in love with somebody you are touchy, physical. Intimate scenes are not just physical, but also mental level intimate."

The Actors Gives Credit To The Director Pradeep

"All that intimacy physical as well as mental is an inherent part of the series. With the help of workshops, we got familiarised with each other. Then I think a lot of credit has to be given to Pradeep Sarkar. Because the way the scenes were written and the way he used to execute, it's so beautiful."

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Is About…

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala revolves around two hotel management students, Nitya and Vikram, who fall in love only to part ways. Nitya goes on to become the chef of a restaurant, while Vikram is seen as a two-star Michelin Chef.

Will Nitya & Vikram Reunite?

After about eight years, he returns in Nitya's life and the duo end up working together. Although the chemistry and passion between them still exists, there is a lot of hatred. Though they feel that they have moved on in their lives, they realise that they haven't. The story is all about how they deal with it.