MUST WATCH! Rakhi Sawant Loved Gandii Baat 3 Trailer; Her Reaction Is Insanely FUNNY

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Gandii Baat 3 Trailer

After watching the trailer, all we could say was that the third season must be hotter and spicier than the previous seasons. The viewers gave their verdict to the trailer, and now it is the controversial queen Rakhi Sawant's turn.

Rakhi Does Gandi Baat!

Rakhi took to social media and shared a video in which she urged fans to watch the show. After watching her video, all we can say is that the actress loved doing 'Gandii Baat' and is very impressed with the trailer.

The Actress' Video Is Insanely Funny

In the video, Rakhi is seen telling, "Oh my God, mein aapko kya batao, jab se meine gandi baat dekhi hai, mere tote udh gaye, mujhe raat ko nend nahi ati. Baap re, mein kaha thi ab tak. Isko dekhke yese lag raha tha ki gu** mein jana zaruri hai." - (sic)

She Urges Fans To Watch The Video

"Doston jaldi se jaldi gandi baat dekho aur sam** karna sekho, warna upar jake kya kahoge bhagwaan ko. Meine tumhe bheja tha gandi baat sekne ke liye, sam** sekhne ke liye, tho kya kiya, khadai mein talenge tumhe." - (sic)

Rakhi Says...

"Waise mein trailer aur teaser dala hua hai. Waise aapko toh pata hai, mujhe dekhke toh apko gandi baat toh arahi hotgi, kyon arahi hai na? Nahi arahi toh, jao pani puri khane. Waise mein bi bahot sexy lag rahi hun!" - (sic)

Gandii Baat 3 Cast

The web series stars Lalit Bisht, Rushali Arora, Bhawsheel Sahni, Rishikesh Ingley, Shiny Dixit, Sheeva Rana, amongst others. The show will stream from July 27 on ALT Balaji.